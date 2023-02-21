CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsCricket LiveTrending News
Home » News » Elections » Karnataka Elections: BJP Eyes Sandur Seat, Amit Shah To Visit On February 23
1-MIN READ

Karnataka Elections: BJP Eyes Sandur Seat, Amit Shah To Visit On February 23

By: News Desk

Local News Desk

Last Updated: February 21, 2023, 13:10 IST

Bengaluru, India

BJP is making a strategy to win more seats not only in Sandur but also in Bellary, Vijayanagar, Koppal and Raichur districts.

BJP is making a strategy to win more seats not only in Sandur but also in Bellary, Vijayanagar, Koppal and Raichur districts.

Four important leaders, including current-former MLAs and MPs, will participate in the core committee meeting.

Karnataka Elections 2023

The Sandur constituency in Karnataka’s Bellary district has been a Congress stronghold for over a decade now. The BJP has not been able to win this constituency even once, while the grand old party registered victories in 2008, 2013 and 2018. In 2004, Santhosh S Lad, who contested from JD(S), won the seat. Currently, E Tukaram, who has won three times in a row, is the sitting MLA at Sandur constituency.

While Tukaram has expressed his confidence in winning for a fourth term, from the looks of it, the BJP is determined to break the winning streak of the sitting MLA in the upcoming assembly elections. The BJP has formulated a master plan to make the lotus bloom in the constituency, and Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah himself is arriving in Sandur. The Union Minister is being called to Bellary district and he will arrive in Sandur on February 23. An election strategy is believed to be planned with Amit Shah presiding over the meeting.

BJP is making a strategy to win more seats not only in Sandur but also in Bellary, Vijayanagar, Koppal and Raichur districts. Amit Shah will hold the core committee meeting of these four districts on February 23. Four important leaders, including current-former MLAs and MPs, will participate in the core committee meeting. Shah’s visit to Karnataka will be the second in 12 days. He earlier visited Dakshina Kannada district on February 11, where he addressed a public meeting.

Additionally, in preparation for the assembly elections, the BJP plans to launch four rath yatras from different parts of Karnataka.

JP Nadda, national president of the BJP, will launch the first yatra on March 1 from Chamarajanagar. Rajnath Singh, the Union Minister of Defense, will launch the second yatra on March 2 in Nandgad, Belgaum. Two yatras will be launched by Amit Shah, one from Bengaluru and the other from Bidar. Similar rath yatras were organised by the party before the UP assembly election last year, which helped the BJP win the poll by energising the party’s cadre.

Read all the Latest News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. elections
  2. karnataka elections 2023
  3. politics
first published:February 21, 2023, 13:10 IST
last updated:February 21, 2023, 13:10 IST
Read More