Lakshmi Hebbalkar, the Congress MLA from Karnataka’s Belagavi, recently participated in a programme organised by former minister Motamma’s daughter Nayana Motamma. Hebbalkar gave an emotional speech and said that even mother Sita did not pass the ordeal after coming back from exile of 14 years.

“Even mother Sita could not escape the ordeal. What else do I count? Conflict comes with the birth of a woman. A woman is in conflict from birth to death," she added. She spoke passionately about the hardships of women, adding that they face many trials till the last stage of their lives. Notably, Hebbalkar was responding to BJP MLA and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi’s CD allegation.

“This time the election should be faced with utmost tolerance and patience. Speak no evil, see no evil and hear no evil. I have to win in my constituency and bring the Congress party to power in the state," Hebbalkar added. She further said that she likes to be patient as the pro-women government has to be brought to power in Karnataka. The MLA claimed that the Congress party should be brought to power in the state, adding that women can get all the rights only when the Congress government comes. Congress is a pro-women party, she concluded.

In the last week of January, Jarkiholi targeted Hebbalkar at a rally organised by his supporters in Sulebavi village in the Belagavi Rural constituency. “I see that she is distributing gifts to her voters in the constituency. Till now, she must have given kitchen appliances such as a cooker and mixer, worth around ₹1,000. She might give another set of gifts. All that together may cost around ₹3,000. I urge you not to vote for our candidate if we don’t give you ₹6,000," Jarkiholi had told the media.

This comes ahead of the 2023 Karnataka Assembly elections. The state will go to the polls before May to elect 224 MLAs to the Vidhan Sabha. The tenure of the current state Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 24, 2023. In the 2018 Karnataka Assembly elections, the BJP-led NDA alliance won 104 seats and the Congress-led UPA alliance won 80.

Read all the Latest News here