A little over two months ahead of the Karnataka assembly polls, former MLA KS Kiran Kumar and former MLC Sandesh Nagaraj joined the Congress on Monday, February 20 at KPCC office. The two leaders joined the Congress party in the presence of State Congress in-charge Surjewala, Dr. G. Parameshwar, K. H. Muniappa, Jameer Ahmed, K. N. Rajanna, MLA Dr. Ranganath, Salim Ahmed and leader of opposition Siddaramaiah. Among others, former MLA from Tumkur Rural Constituency H. Ningappa and former G.P member Subrahmanya have also joined the grand old party.

Addressing the media after the party induction program, Siddaramaiah said that there is a good atmosphere for the Congress in the state and many local leaders are joining the party. “Many MLAs from other parties are joining the Congress. Also there is a possibility that some who were ministers will join. We do not indulge in hate politics like the BJP. The BJP is only working to create communal hatred between religions”.

He claimed that many from the BJP were defecting to the Congress after realising the hate politics the saffron party was indulging in. He said that he welcomed them wholeheartedly. He also called state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel unfit for politics as all he allegedly talked about was love jihad while neglecting development issues. Siddaramaiah also took the opportunity to criticise Amit Shah, who, on his last visit to Karnataka, started a debate around Tipu Sultan and Rani Abbakka Chowta.

While praising the ruling BJP, which was inspired by 16th-century Tuluva queen of Ullal Rani Abbakka Chowta, for a prosperous rule in the state, Amit Shah charged the Congress and the JD(S) that they believed in 18th-century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan and that the two parties cannot do any good for Karnataka. Shah also alleged that the Congress was corrupt and the opposition party used Karnataka as an “Automated Teller Machine (ATM)" for the Gandhi family.

Siddaramaiah called these points baseless and said that Amit Shah was just trying to ignite communal disharmony in the state.

