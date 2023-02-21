As the elections approach, politicians resort to all kinds of acts to appease the voters. Prospective candidates from various parties and regional leaders in Karnataka have been showering voters with goodies, gifts, and offers even though the Karnataka assembly elections are still months away and the Election Commission has not yet released the election schedule. They are doing this to take advantage of the absence of a model code of conduct during the campaign period.

During the last assembly elections, pressure cookers were handed out in Belagavi rural area and the same is being done this year in the Gubbi constituency of Tumakaru district by JD(S) MLA S. R. Srinivas, a four-term member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

However, a man refused to accept the gift from SR Srinivas’s relative, who was distributing the cooker. The man said he would not accept gifts from a leader who does no work. “Despite Srinivas being an MLA for 20 years, we have not been given a house,” the man said as rejected the cooker.

He also said that no one representing the MLA had come to their homes when Karnataka faced floods three years ago, and they needed aid.

A similar incident occurred about a week ago in the Bilgi constituency of the Bagalkot district. A woman named Annapoorna refused a bag of sugar given by the supporters of Karnataka Industries minister Murugesh Nirani.

In the meantime, the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi Party has urged district deputy commissioners to prohibit politicians’ efforts to win over voters by giving out various gifts and reporting them to the Election Commission. Earlier this month, a delegation from the party delivered a memo to the Hassan district government under the direction of the party’s State President, Ravi Krishna Reddy.

