​Karnataka Power Switch: Ahead of Modi's Mandya Visit, Will BJP Min Narayan Gowda Join Congress?

Ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit to Karnataka’s Vokkaliga heartland Mandya on March 12 to woo voters, there are speculations over whether Narayan Gowda, Minister for Sports and Youth Empowerment, from the KR Pete constituency in the district will defect to the Congress.

Gowda has said the Congress has a crunch of leaders and so is inviting him, but he is yet to take a call.

“When a house is empty and there are no leaders, obviously they will call. It is true that they are calling, but I haven’t made a decision. My leaders and my people have all helped me win, so I will have to speak to them,” said Gowda.

The minister was one of the rebel MLAs who left the JD(S) to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2019, by breaking the JD(S) and Congress coalition government in Karnataka.

The JD(S) has now alleged that Gowda went to the BJP just to become a minister and has realized now that he will lose against the JD(S) candidate.

JD(S) spokesperson TR Prasad Gowda urged the Congress to not take him in.

T R Prasad Gowda said, “He left the JD(S) to join the BJP. He did this to just become the minister, but now he has realized that he won’t be able to win against our candidate in KR Pete. I want to tell the Congress not to take him because he will anyway lose the elections.”

Last month, Gowda’s speech video from the KR Pete event, refraining from criticizing Siddaramaiah had gone viral.

“We are members of different political parties, but only solicit votes for my party during election seasons. I won’t criticise any political official, I promise," Gowda had said.

