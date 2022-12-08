Karsog Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Karsog seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Deep Raj (BJP), Bhagwant Singh (AAP), Chaman Lal (BSP), Kishori Lal (CPI(M)), Mahesh Raj (INC), Ghanshyam (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 76.53% which is -0.03% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.26 Karsog (करसोग) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. Karsog is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Karsog election result

Demographic profile of Karsog:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 30.49% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.43%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 76609 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 38693 were male and 37684 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Karsog in 2022 is 974 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 67329 eligible electors, of which 34508 were male, 32821 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 60706 eligible electors, of which 31507 were male, 29199 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Karsog in 2017 was 144. In 2012, there were 196 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Karsog:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Hira Lal of BJP won in this seat defeating Mansa Ram of INC by a margin of 4,830 which was 9.39% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 42.33% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Mansa Ram of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Hira Lal of BJP by a margin of 4,332 votes which was 9.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 40.74% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 26. Karsog Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Karsog:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 5 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Karsog:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Karsog are: Deep Raj (BJP), Bhagwant Singh (AAP), Chaman Lal (BSP), Kishori Lal (CPI(M)), Mahesh Raj (INC), Ghanshyam (IND).

Voter turnout in Karsog:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.53%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.56%, while it was 76.82% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.03% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Karsog went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Karsog constituency:

Assembly constituency No.26. Karsog comprises of the following areas of Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh: Karsog Tehsil.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Karsog constituency, which are: Sundernagar, Nachan, Seraj, Anni, Theog, Shimla Rural. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Karsog:

The geographic coordinates of Karsog is: 31°20’33.7"N 77°12’55.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Karsog

List of candididates contesting from Karsog Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Deep Raj

Party: BJP

Age: 34

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 59.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 4.7 lakh

Candidate name: Bhagwant Singh

Party: AAP

Age: 57

Profession: Pension Holder, Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 1.5 lakh

Candidate name: Chaman Lal

Party: BSP

Age: 55

Profession: Agriculturist / Politician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 32.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 32000

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Kishori Lal

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 31

Profession: Agriculturist, Politician & Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 14.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahesh Raj

Party: INC

Age: 51

Profession: Agriculturist / Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 56.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 63.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 10.2 lakh

Candidate name: Ghanshyam

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Radiographer / Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 47.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 45 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

