Keshav Puram ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.64

Ward No.64 Keshav Puram (केशवपुरम) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North Delhi district and Wazirpur Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Keshav Puram went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Keshav Puram corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Keshav Puram ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Keshav Puram was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Keshav Puram candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Keshav Puram ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Vikas Goel (AAP), Yogesh Verma (BJP), Ankit (BSP), Sanjeev Kumar Rana (CPI), Pankaj Sharma (INC).

MLA and MP of Keshav Puram

Rajesh Gupta of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 17. Wazirpur Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Keshav Puram is a part.

Demographic profile of Keshav Puram

According to the delimitation report, Keshav Puram ward has a total population of 65,433 of which 7,237 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 11.06% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Keshav Puram ward

The following areas are covered under the Keshav Puram ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Keshav Puram Pkt. C-3, C-1, C-2, C-4, C-5, C-6, C-7, C-8; Ashok Vihar-1 Block H, Dda Flats (Lig); Keshav Puram Janta Flats Near Shaheed Maharaja Nahar Singh Marg; Keshav Puram Janta Flats Near Shaheed Maharaja Nahar Singh Marg, Keshav Puram Pkt. B-3, B-2; Keshav Puram Pkt. A-1, A-2; Keshav Puram Pkt. B-3, B-2; “Keshav Puram Pkt. C-3, C-1, C-2, C-4, C-5, C-6, C-7, C-8;" Ashok Vihar -1 Block-B; Ashok Vihar I Block F, E; Ashok Vihar- Ph-I Block-A,; Ashok Vihar-1 Block H, Dda Flats (Lig); Ashok Vihar-1 Block C; Ashok Vihar-1 Block D, Thuts; Satsang Colony, Shahid Sukhdev Nagar, Sukhdev Nagar; Udham Singh Park; Wazir Pur Ind Area And T-Huts.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 64. Keshav Puram ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Vikash Goyal; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,80,69,945; Total liabilities: Rs 89,34,112.

Candidate name: Yogesh Verma; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 5,99,86,992; Total liabilities: Rs 10,25,000.

Candidate name: Ankit; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 3,11,000; Total liabilities: Rs 5,84,000.

Candidate name: Sanjeev Kumar Rana; Party: CPI; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Others; Total assets: Rs 4,80,59,751; Total liabilities: Rs 58,744.

Candidate name: Pankaj Sharma; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,54,37,418; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

