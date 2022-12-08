Keshod Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Keshod seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Devabhai Punjabhai Malam (BJP), Chudasama Ramajibhai Babubhai (AAP), Hirabhai Arjanbhai Jotva (INC), Alpeshkumar Chandulal Trambadiya (IND), Dedaniya Lalitkumar Laljibhai (IND), Arvindbhai Keshavbhai Ladani (IND), Antroliya Dhanabhai Munabhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 62.05% which is 0.1% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.88 Keshod (કેશોદ) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Junagadh district of Gujarat. Keshod is part of Porbandar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Keshod election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Keshod election result or click here for compact election results of Keshod and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Keshod go here.

Demographic profile of Keshod:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.41% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.51%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,46,388 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,27,056 were male and 1,19,331 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Keshod in 2022 is 939 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,25,272 eligible electors, of which 1,17,344 were male, 1,07,928 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,01,298 eligible electors, of which 1,06,000 were male, 95298 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Keshod in 2017 was 301. In 2012, there were 456 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Keshod:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Devabhai Punjabhai Malam of BJP won in this seat defeating Jayeshkumar Valjibhai Ladani of INC by a margin of 10,806 which was 7.79% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.03% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Arvindbhai Keshavbhai Ladani of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Kotadiya Maganbhai Karshanbhai of INC by a margin of 7,937 votes which was 5.93% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 40.18% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 88. Keshod Assembly segment of the 11. Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency. Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk of BJP won the Porbandar Parliament seat defeating Lalit Vasoya of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Porbandar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Keshod:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Keshod:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Keshod are: Devabhai Punjabhai Malam (BJP), Chudasama Ramajibhai Babubhai (AAP), Hirabhai Arjanbhai Jotva (INC), Alpeshkumar Chandulal Trambadiya (IND), Dedaniya Lalitkumar Laljibhai (IND), Arvindbhai Keshavbhai Ladani (IND), Antroliya Dhanabhai Munabhai (Vyavastha Parivartan Party).

Voter turnout in Keshod:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.05%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 61.95%, while it was 66.59% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 0.1% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Keshod went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Keshod constituency:

Assembly constituency No.88. Keshod comprises of the following areas of Junagadh district of Gujarat: 1. Keshod Taluka. 2. mangrol Taluka (Part) Villages - miti, Hantarpur, Fulrama, langad, osa Ghed, Bhathrot, Bagasra-Ghed, Ghodadar, Sharma, Samarda, Sandha, Sarsali, Thali, mekhadi, Virol, Kankana, Divrana, Kalej, Chankhva, Vadla, Ajak, Antroli, Divasa, Bamanvada, Nagichana, Darsali, Chingariya, Farangta, Zariyavada, Sangavada, Shil, Talodra, Nandarkhi, Chandvana, Karamdi, Gorej, menanj, Kankasa, lohej, Rahij, Roodalpur, Sultanpur, Bhatgam.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Keshod constituency, which are: Kutiyana, Manavadar, Mangrol. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Keshod:

The geographic coordinates of Keshod is: 21°17’27.2"N 70°10’21.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Keshod

List of candididates contesting from Keshod Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Devabhai Punjabhai Malam

Party: BJP

Age: 63

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 22.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Total income: Rs 16.2 lakh

Candidate name: Chudasama Ramajibhai Babubhai

Party: AAP

Age: 48

Profession: Agriculture Labour

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hirabhai Arjanbhai Jotva

Party: INC

Age: 54

Profession: Farming, Transportation and Petrol Pump

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 7.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Total income: Rs 30.4 lakh

Candidate name: Alpeshkumar Chandulal Trambadiya

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Tyre Retrading And Labor Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 14.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 76546

Moveable assets: Rs 14.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dedaniya Lalitkumar Laljibhai

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Partnership in Jayshakti Industries

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 21.6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 24.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.7 crore

Total income: Rs 3.8 lakh

Candidate name: Arvindbhai Keshavbhai Ladani

Party: IND

Age: 59

Profession: Hind Tyres -Keshod (50% Part), Tulsi Shop-Keshod (2/3 Part)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 40.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 12.5 lakh

Candidate name: Antroliya Dhanabhai Munabhai

Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party

Age: 53

Profession: Daily Wages

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 30000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 30000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Keshod election result or click here for compact election results of Keshod and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Keshod go here.

Read all the Latest News here