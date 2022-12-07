Keshopur ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.103

Ward No.103 Keshopur (केशोपुर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the West Delhi district and Tilak Nagar Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Keshopur went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Keshopur corporator.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Keshopur was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Keshopur candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Keshopur ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Sachin Tyagi (AAP), Harish Oberoi (BJP), Raj Kanwar (BSP), Mahinder Khera (INC), Naresh Arora (IND), Jai Parkash (IND), Meenakshi (IND).

MLA and MP of Keshopur

Jarnail Singh of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 29. Tilak Nagar Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Keshopur is a part.

Demographic profile of Keshopur

According to the delimitation report, Keshopur ward has a total population of 72,766 of which 4,690 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 6.45% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Keshopur ward

The following areas are covered under the Keshopur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Indra Camp ( Slum ); New Mahavir Nagar; Shankar Gardenblock-A, B, Thuts; Vikas Kunj; Vikas Puri, Site -1Flat; Vikas Puri Blk-A, B; Vikas Puri Blk-A, B; “Vikaspuri Janta Flats, Blk-Kg-3, And Kg-Ii Lig Flats, Prime Minister Society,;" Ganesh Nagar, A-Block; Gg-1 Mig Flats Vikas Puri; Indira Camp; Jg Ii Janta Flat Lig Flat Vikas Puri; Jg-1 Lig Flats Vikas Puri; Jg-3 Janta Flats Vikas Puri; Kesho Pur Village; Lig Flats Gg-1 Vikas Puri; “Vikas Puri Block-H, H-1, H-2, H-3-Neel Kamal Appartments And Brother Hood Appartments, Ujjawal Appartmenta And Antariksha Appartments, Jai Triveni Appartments;" Vikas Puri Blk-J, Himgiri Appartments, Gujranwala Appartments; Vikas Puri Block-G.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 103. Keshopur ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sachin Tyagi; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,49,22,691; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Harish Oberoi; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 4,66,20,830; Total liabilities: Rs 9,34,299.

Candidate name: Raj Kumar; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 11,84,022; Total liabilities: Rs 2,00,000.

Candidate name: Mahendra Khera; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,04,40,551; Total liabilities: Rs 58,71,496.

Candidate name: Jai Prakash; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 26,35,100; Total liabilities: Rs 5,07,530.

Candidate name: Meenakshi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 20,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Naresh Arora; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,18,95,153; Total liabilities: Rs 42,86,408.

