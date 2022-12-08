Khambhat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Khambhat seat in Gujarat. A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval (Mayur Raval) (BJP), Arunkumar Kabhaibhai Gohil (AAP), Bhailalbhai Kalubhai Pandav (BSP), Chiragkumar Arvindbhai Patel (INC), Amarsinh Ramsinh Zala (IND), Ambaliya Ranjitbhai Kehubhai (IND), Chauhan Mahipatsinh Kesarisinh (IND), Vishnubhai Ratilal Chunara (IND), Sindha Rajendrasinh Mahobatsinh (Bapu) (IND), Patel Ronitkumar Ashokbhai (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party), Patel Krunalkumar Jasvantbhai (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 67.58% which is -2.01% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.108 Khambhat (ખંભાત) (Cambay) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central Gujarat region and Anand district of Gujarat. Khambhat is part of Anand Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Khambhat election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khambhat election result or click here for compact election results of Khambhat and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Khambhat go here.

Demographic profile of Khambhat:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.53% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.67%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.37%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,33,420 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,20,697 were male and 1,12,722 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khambhat in 2022 is 934 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,13,702 eligible electors, of which 1,11,949 were male, 1,01,753 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,94,515 eligible electors, of which 1,02,748 were male, 91766 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khambhat in 2017 was 53. In 2012, there were 43 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Khambhat:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval (Mayur Raval) of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Khushmanbhai Shantilal of INC by a margin of 2,318 which was 1.56% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 47.73% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Sanjaykumar Ramanbhai, of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Chudasama Sandipsinh Vajubha of INC by a margin of 15,386 votes which was 10.75% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 52.26% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 108. Khambhat Assembly segment of the 16. Anand Lok Sabha constituency. Patel Mitesh Rameshbhai (Bakabhai) of BJP won the Anand Parliament seat defeating Bharatbhai Madhavsinh Solanki of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Anand Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Khambhat:

A total of 11 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Khambhat:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Khambhat are: Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval (Mayur Raval) (BJP), Arunkumar Kabhaibhai Gohil (AAP), Bhailalbhai Kalubhai Pandav (BSP), Chiragkumar Arvindbhai Patel (INC), Amarsinh Ramsinh Zala (IND), Ambaliya Ranjitbhai Kehubhai (IND), Chauhan Mahipatsinh Kesarisinh (IND), Vishnubhai Ratilal Chunara (IND), Sindha Rajendrasinh Mahobatsinh (Bapu) (IND), Patel Ronitkumar Ashokbhai (Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party), Patel Krunalkumar Jasvantbhai (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal).

Voter turnout in Khambhat:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 67.58%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 69.59%, while it was 73.64% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.01% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Khambhat went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Khambhat constituency:

Assembly constituency No.108. Khambhat comprises of the following areas of Anand district of Gujarat: Khambhat Taluka.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Khambhat constituency, which are: Dholka, Sojitra, Borsad. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Khambhat:

The geographic coordinates of Khambhat is: 22°18’27.7"N 72°32’13.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Khambhat

List of candididates contesting from Khambhat Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Maheshkumar Kanaiyalal Raval (Mayur Raval)

Party: BJP

Age: 57

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 17.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 87.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 11.7 lakh

Candidate name: Arunkumar Kabhaibhai Gohil

Party: AAP

Age: 27

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 24 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 28567

Moveable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 18 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: Bhailalbhai Kalubhai Pandav

Party: BSP

Age: 40

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 18.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Chiragkumar Arvindbhai Patel

Party: INC

Age: 43

Profession: Government Contractor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.6 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.1 crore

Total income: Rs 54 lakh

Candidate name: Amarsinh Ramsinh Zala

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Avocate Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 93.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 17 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 83 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.2 lakh

Candidate name: Ambaliya Ranjitbhai Kehubhai

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: Fish Business & Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 56.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 11.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 45 lakh

Total income: Rs 4 lakh

Candidate name: Chauhan Mahipatsinh Kesarisinh

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Farmer

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 40.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 15000

Moveable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vishnubhai Ratilal Chunara

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Diamond Cleaning

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sindha Rajendrasinh Mahobatsinh (Bapu)

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Security Agency

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 34.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 10 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 34.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Ronitkumar Ashokbhai

Party: Pachchasi Parivartan Samaj Party

Age: 30

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Krunalkumar Jasvantbhai

Party: Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal

Age: 39

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 40000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 40000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khambhat election result or click here for compact election results of Khambhat and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Khambhat go here.

Read all the Latest News here