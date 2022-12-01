'Someone Says Rakshash, Someone Says Cockroach': PM Modi Slams Cong, Reacts to Kharge's 'Ravan' Remark

Launching a scathing attack on Congress over “abusive" remarks by its leaders against him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday reacted to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s “100-headed Ravan" jibe and said that he respects the senior leader, who was “compelled" to follow the orders of the party high command to call him “100-headed Ravan".

During his election rally in Gujarat’s Kalol town, PM Modi said, “I respect Kharge Ji but he has to follow orders of the party high command. He was compelled to say that Modi has 100 heads like (demon king) Ravan."

Slamming the Congress party, PM Modi said its leaders compete among each other as to who will use the most abusive words against him. He urged the people present to vote for BJP in order to teach Congress a lesson.

During the address, PM Modi also referred to a Congress leader’s remark where he called him a “rakshas" and “cockroach". To this, Modi said, “A Congress leader had said PM will die a dog’s death, while another had said he will die Hitler’s. Someone says Ravan, someone says rakshash (demon), someone says cockroach. Despite using such words, the Congress never has remorse. Congress thinks it is their right to insult Modi."

Before Kharge, another Congress leader had said the party will show Modi his ‘aukat’ (place), the PM said, apparently referring to Madhusudan Mistry’s remark last month. PM Modi said such abusive words used for him were an insult of Gujarat and its people because he was raised by the people of this land.

Kharge’s ‘Ravan’ Remark Against PM Modi

Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday night addressed a rally in Behrampura area of Ahmedabad city where he said the prime minister asks people to vote “looking at his face" in all elections. “Are you 100-headed like Ravan," he had said.

Responding to Kharge’s remark, PM Modi on Thursday said, “The Congress did not realise that Gujarat is the land of Ram Bhakts. Those who never believed in the existence of Lord Ram, have now brought in Ravan from Ramayana just to abuse me," the PM said.

“I am surprised they never expressed repentance, forget about tendering an apology, after using such cuss words for me. Congress leaders think it is their right to use abusive language for Modi and insult the country’s prime minister," he said.

PM Modi’s jibe at gandhi family

In what appeared to be a jibe at the Gandhi family, Modi said Congress leaders are abusing him because their allegiance is towards a family, not India’s democracy. “For them, that family is everything. They will do anything to make the family happy." PM Modi said the opposition leaders have used all kinds of slurs for him, like “he will die a dog’s death, he will die Hitler’s death and one even said he will kill Modi if he gets a chance".

Modi said such abusive words used for him were an insult of Gujarat and its people because he was raised by the people of this land.

‘Poverty Actually Increased Under Cong Rule’

During another rally in Bodeli town of Chhota Udepur district in Gujaraty, PM Modi said poverty actually increased under the Congress party’s rule as it only raised slogans and misguided people instead of doing any concrete work for them. “For decades, Congress has been saying only one thing - Garibi Hatao (eliminate poverty). People gave you power to do that, but you were asking people to remove poverty. The only thing they did was to raise slogans, give promises and misguide people. That was the reason why poverty actually increased during its regime," Modi alleged.

Voting is underway on Thursday for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 out of the total 182 seats in the state. The remaining 93 seats, including Kalol, will go to polls in the second phase on December 5.

(With PTI Inputs)

