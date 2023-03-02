Khayerpur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Khayerpur seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sudip Sarkar (CPM), Dr. Dilip Kumar Das (BJP). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.21% which is -4.16% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.5 Khayerpur (খয়েরপুর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and West Tripura district of Tripura. Khayerpur is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Khayerpur election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Khayerpur election result. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Khayerpur go here.

Demographic profile of Khayerpur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 24.15% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 15.44%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 51131 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 25,754 were male and 25,376 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Khayerpur in 2023 is 985 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 47729 eligible electors, of which 24,279 were male, 23,450 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 43397 eligible electors, of which 22,262 were male, 21,135 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Khayerpur in 2018 was 101. In 2013, there were 46 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Khayerpur:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Ratan Chakraborty of BJP won in this seat defeating Pabitra Kar of CPM by a margin of 7039 which was 15.31% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 55.45% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Pabitra Kar of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Baptu Chakraborty of INC by a margin of 1297 votes which was 3.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 50.72% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 5. Khayerpur Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Khayerpur:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Khayerpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Khayerpur are: Sudip Sarkar (CPM), Dr. Dilip Kumar Das (BJP).

Voter turnout in Khayerpur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.21%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.37%, while it was 95.37% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.16% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Khayerpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Khayerpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.5. Khayerpur comprises of the following areas of West Tripura district of Tripura: Uttar Champamura and Khayerpur Tehsils; and Purba Noagaon and Radhamohanpur mouzas in Purba Noagaon Tehsil in Sadar Sub- Division

A total of Ten Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Khayerpur constituency, which are: Mohanpur, Bamutia, Agartala, Banamalipur, Pratapgarh, Golaghati, Suryamaninagar, Majlishpur, Mandaibazar, Takarjala. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Khayerpur:

The geographic coordinates of Khayerpur is: 23°49’20.6"N 91°21’19.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Khayerpur

List of candidates contesting from Khayerpur Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tejen Das

Party: TMC

Age: 74

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Work, Legal Practioner

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.3 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 62 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ratan Chakraborty

Party: BJP

Age: 72

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Pabitra Kar

Party: CPM

Age: 74

Gender: Male

Profession: Ex. MLA Cum Political Activist.

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 1.5 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 7 lakh

Candidate name: Lakshmi Nag (Barman)

Party: TMP

Age: 73

Gender: Female

Profession: Social Work

Education: 12th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 5.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

