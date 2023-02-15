CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Reel Awards 2023Entertainment NewsLive CricketTrending News
Home » News » Elections » 'Kill Them All': Karnataka BJP Chief Sparks Row, Says Ardent Followers of Tipu Sultan Shouldn't Live
1-MIN READ

'Kill Them All': Karnataka BJP Chief Sparks Row, Says Ardent Followers of Tipu Sultan Shouldn't Live

By: News Desk

Edited By: Poorva Joshi

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 18:55 IST

Koppal, India

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel challenged Siddaramaiah to hold a debate on Savarkar vs Tipu.

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel challenged Siddaramaiah to hold a debate on Savarkar vs Tipu.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also charged that the Congress and the JD(S) believed Tipu Sultan and that the two parties cannot do any good for Karnataka

Karnataka Elections 2023
Karnataka Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) Chief Nalin Kumar Kateel on Wednesday sparked a row as he spoke about the 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan and called for the “killing" of all his ardent followers. Reiterating the common right-wing stand that considers Tipu Sultan a tyrant who forcefully converted thousands to Islam, Kateel said he is issuing a challenge.

“Ardent followers of Tipu Sultan should be chased out and sent to forests. We are not Tipu’s descendants. We follow Lord Ram and worship Lord Hanuman, so let’s send Tipu’s descendants back home," he said during his controversial speech at the ‘Vijay Sankalpa Yatra’ in Koppal district.

Expanding on his analogy of Lord Hanuman, Kateel said, “Think about it. Do you think this state requires Lord Hanuman devotees or descendants of Tipu? I am issuing a challenge — those who are ardent followers of Tipu should not remain alive on this fertile soil."

The Tipu Sultan versus Hanuman debate was triggered by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ahead of the 2018 election in Karnataka, an NDTV report said.

He also slammed former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah by calling him a “broker” who was previously striking deals with the JDS and now with the Congress to become the CM face for the upcoming assembly elections.

Kateel said if Congress returns to power in Karnataka, then the state will become the ATM of Congress. “He calls me a joker, I call him a broker. In this country, it’s okay if someone becomes a joker but it’s difficult if one becomes a villain, they’ll abduct anyone they want," said.

“All their stories are about abduction. He brokered and stayed in the Congress, he brokered and stayed in the JDS and once again brokered and became a chief minister," he further said.

Notably, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also charged that the Congress and the JD(S) believed Tipu Sultan and that the two parties cannot do any good for Karnataka. He had hailed the ruling BJP which was inspired by 16th century Tuluva queen of Ullal Rani Abbakka Chowta, for a prosperous rule in the state.

Amit Shah was in Puttur to celebrate the golden jubilee celebration of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (CAMPCO) at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

About the Author
News Desk
The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad. From live upd...Read More
Tags:
  1. 2023 karnataka assembly elections
  2. karnataka election 2023
  3. nalin kumar kateel
first published:February 15, 2023, 18:55 IST
last updated:February 15, 2023, 18:55 IST
Read More