After a heated election contest for winning the coveted Telugu Film Producers Council (TFPC), the results have finally been announced. With several delays and internal disputes, the election was finally held in Film Nagar, Film Producers Council office on February 19 in Hyderabad. Of the 16,000 producers present on the premises, Mythri Movie Producers Naveen, Dil Raju, Posani Krishna Murali, C Kalyan, and Sravathi Ravi Kishore were among the ones who cast their votes. In the war between Dil Raju and C Kalyan, the former emerged victorious, defeating C Kalyan by 24 votes.

Reportedly, there are two groups within the council. One is the Progressive Producers Guild, which is supported by Dil Raju and is led by KL Damodara Prasad. The other group consists of the Producers council, which is supported by Producer C. Kalyan is led by Gemini Kiran. Only 678 of the 1600 members of the TFPC have cast their votes.

Film Producer KL Damodara Prasad bagged 339 votes, while the opponent team’s Gemini Kiran received 315 votes. The results were a clear indication that KL Damodara Prasad received a majority of 24 votes and won the presidency. Ashok Kumar K and Supriya Yarlagadda were chosen as vice presidents by a unanimous vote while film producer Ram Satyanarayana, has been chosen to serve as the treasurer.

People who have been selected as Executive Members include, Dil Raju - 470 votes, Daanayya - 421 votes, Yalamanchili Ravi - 416 votes, Padmini - 413 votes, Bekkam Venugopal - 406 votes, Surender Reddy - 396 votes, Gopinath Achanta - 353 votes, Madhusudan Reddy - 347 votes, Keshava Rao - 323 votes, Srinivas Vajja - 306 votes, Abhishek Aggarwal - 297 votes, Krishna Thota - 293 votes, Ramakrishna Goud - 286 votes, and Kishore Poosala - 285 votes.

The newly elected party members will hold the positions listed above for two years, from 2023 to 2025. In an interaction with the media after the election results, C Kalyan said that the producers’ council election concluded amicably, reported ETimes. As a result, they will all be collaborating.

In addition, the producer urged the winning team — which established a subsidiary organization called the Producers Guild — to join the Producers Council. Otherwise, the system would become corrupted, he cautioned.

