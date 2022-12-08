Kodinar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

bhai (BSP), Makvana Maheshbhai Jethabhai (INC), Vadhel Dipsinh Govindbhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 63.78% which is -2.61% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.92 Kodinar (કોડીનાર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Gir Somnath district of Gujarat. Kodinar is part of Junagadh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Kodinar election result

Demographic profile of Kodinar:

This Scheduled Castes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 14.43% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.44%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,34,557 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,19,558 were male and 1,14,999 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kodinar in 2022 is 962 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,07,270 eligible electors, of which 1,06,997 were male, 1,00,273 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,84,653 eligible electors, of which 95350 were male, 89303 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kodinar in 2017 was 152. In 2012, there were 94 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kodinar:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Mohanlal Malabhai Vala of INC won in this seat defeating Vadher Rambhai Mepabhai of BJP by a margin of 14,535 which was 10.57% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 52.14% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Solanki Jethabhai Danabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Mohanbhai Malabhai Vala of INC by a margin of 8,477 votes which was 6.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 48.81% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 92. Kodinar Assembly segment of the 13. Junagadh Lok Sabha constituency. Chudasama Rajeshbhai Naranbhai of BJP won the Junagadh Parliament seat defeating Vansh Punjabhai Bhimabhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Junagadh Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kodinar:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 8 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kodinar:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Kodinar are: Pradyuman Ganubhai Vaja (BJP), Valjibhai Karshanbhai Makvana (AAP), Sosa Balubhai Pithabhai (BSP), Makvana Maheshbhai Jethabhai (INC), Vadhel Dipsinh Govindbhai (IND).

Voter turnout in Kodinar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 63.78%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 66.39%, while it was 70.27% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.61% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kodinar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kodinar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.92. Kodinar comprises of the following areas of Gir Somnath district of Gujarat: 1. Kodinar Taluka. 2. una Taluka (Part) Villages - Kansariya, Jamvala, Bhakha, Thordi, Babariya, Sanvav, Jaragli, Ankolali, Panderi, Dhrabavad, Velakot, Jhanjhariya, Sonpura, Bhiyal, Bodidar, Kaneri, maghardi, Ambavad, Kanakiya, Simasi, Ranvasi, Bhebha, madhgam, Revad, lerka, Chikhli, Sokhda, Kajardi, Kob, Bhingran, Tad.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Kodinar constituency, which are: Talala, Una. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Map location of Kodinar:

The geographic coordinates of Kodinar is: 20°50’31.2"N 70°48’30.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kodinar

List of candididates contesting from Kodinar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Pradyuman Ganubhai Vaja

Party: BJP

Age: 53

Profession: Doctor - Retd. Pensioner

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.2 crore

Total income: Rs 19 lakh

Candidate name: Valjibhai Karshanbhai Makvana

Party: AAP

Age: 45

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 14.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 9.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.9 lakh

Candidate name: Sosa Balubhai Pithabhai

Party: BSP

Age: 52

Profession: Agriculture labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Makvana Maheshbhai Jethabhai

Party: INC

Age: 42

Profession: Labor Contractor, Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 6

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 80 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 70 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vadhel Dipsinh Govindbhai

Party: IND

Age: 49

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kodinar election result or click here for compact election results of Kodinar and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kodinar go here.

