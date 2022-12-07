Kohat Enclave ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.61

Ward No.61 Kohat Enclave (कोहाट एंक्‍लेव) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Tri Nagar Assembly constituency and Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Kohat Enclave went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Kohat Enclave corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Kohat Enclave ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Kohat Enclave was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Kohat Enclave candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Kohat Enclave ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: N Raja (AAP), Ajay Ravi Hans (BJP), Dushyant Kumar (INC), Veena Sharma (IND), Somvir (IND).

MLA and MP of Kohat Enclave

Preeti Jitender Tomar of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 16. Tri Nagar Assembly constituency and Dr Harsh Vardhan of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat of which Kohat Enclave is a part.

Demographic profile of Kohat Enclave

According to the delimitation report, Kohat Enclave ward has a total population of 66,252 of which 6,349 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 9.58% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Kohat Enclave ward

The following areas are covered under the Kohat Enclave ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Raja Park; Sri Nagar Colony; Anandvas Colony (Shakurpur) Block L; Chander Lok; Dudhiyal Appt.Madhuban Appt; Harsh Vihar; Idpl Colony, Ek Jyoti Appt.; Jhulelal Appt, Shiva Enclave; Jivan Jyoti Flats; Kailash Enclave/Dda Flats/Anubhav Appt.; Kapil Vihar; Keshav Puram (Mahindra Park); Kohat Enclave; Lok Vihar; M.P. Enclave; Nishant Kunj, Vasudha Enclave; Raj Nagar; Rajdhani Enclave; Rajiv Gandhi Camp Near Siddharth Appt.T-Huts; Rashmi Appt.; Rohit Kunj; Sambhawana Niketan, Ashiana Appt.; Sandesh Vihar; Sant Ravi Dass Camp; Seven Towers/Jhulelal Appt; Siddharth Appt.; Swaran Appt; Village Pitampura; Village Pitampura, Janta Flats, Rajasthali Appt. Rajasthali Society; Kailash Enclave/Dda Flats/Anubhav Appt.; Shakurpur Anandvass, Block K.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 61. Kohat Enclave ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: N Raja; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,66,01,343; Total liabilities: Rs 20,01,424.

Candidate name: Ajay Hans; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,47,90,056; Total liabilities: Rs 80,93,549.

Candidate name: Dushyant Kumar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 73,74,842; Total liabilities: Rs 11,10,635.

Candidate name: Somvir; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,21,000; Total liabilities: Rs 1,48,750.

Candidate name: Veena Sharma; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 35,51,000; Total liabilities: Rs 29,00,000.

