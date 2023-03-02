Koridang Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Koridang seat in Nagaland. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Metsubo Jamir (NDPP), Alem Jongshi (INC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 86.33% which is -4.28% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.28 Koridang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Central region and Mokokchung district of Nagaland. Koridang is part of Nagaland Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Koridang election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Koridang election result. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Koridang go here.

Demographic profile of Koridang:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of % and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of %, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 81.95%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 21592 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 10,927 were male and 10,665 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Koridang in 2023 is 976 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 17357 eligible electors, of which 8,897 were male, 8,460 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Nagaland Assembly elections, there were a total of 18843 eligible electors, of which 9,656 were male, 9,187 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Koridang in 2018 was 103. In 2013, there were 140 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Koridang:

In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, Imkong L Imchen of NPF won in this seat defeating T Chalukumba Ao of NPEP by a margin of 128 which was 0.79% of the total votes cast for the seat. NPF had a vote share of 46.44% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Imkong L Imchen of NPF emerged victorious in this seat beating T Chalukumba Ao of IND by a margin of 5735 votes which was 31.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NPF had a vote share of 65.57% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 28. Koridang Assembly segment of the 1. Nagaland Lok Sabha constituency. Tokheho Yepthomi of NDPP won the Nagaland Parliament seat defeating K L Chishi of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, NPF got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPF won the Nagaland Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Koridang:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Koridang:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections from Koridang are: Metsubo Jamir (NDPP), Alem Jongshi (INC).

Voter turnout in Koridang:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Nagaland Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 86.33%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 90.61%, while it was 96.4% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.28% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Koridang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Nagaland Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Koridang constituency:

Assembly constituency No.28. Koridang comprises of the following areas of Mokokchung district of Nagaland: Sabangya Compound and Ongpangkong Compound and Lungkum, Mongmetong, Aliba, Kinunger, Chungtia, Mekeli and Khensa villages of Ongpangkong circle in Mokokchung Sadar sub-division.

A total of Seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Nagaland border Koridang constituency, which are: Aonglenden, Mokokchung Town, Impur, Jangpetkong, Akuluto, Sanis, Bhandari. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Koridang:

The geographic coordinates of Koridang is: 26°16’37.2"N 94°25’09.1"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Koridang

List of candidates contesting from Koridang Assembly seat in the 2023 Nagaland state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: T. Chalukumba AoParty: JDUAge: 63Gender: MaleProfession: Public LeaderEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 67.5 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Maj. Toshikaba (Retd)Party: NPFAge: 42Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 59.2 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Imkong L. ImchenParty: BJPAge: 72Gender: MaleProfession: PoliticianEducation: Post GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 2.5 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: I. Talitsuba ImchenParty: INDAge: 57Gender: MaleProfession: Retired Govt. Servant & Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 1.4 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 39.1 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

