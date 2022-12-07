Krishna Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.211

Ward No.211 Krishna Nagar (कृष्‍णा नगर) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and resultsKrishna Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Krishna Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Krishna Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitationThese are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Krishna Nagar was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Krishna Nagar candidates 2022There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Krishna Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Jugal Arora (AAP), Sandeep Kapoor (BJP), Pradeep Kumar (INC), Anil (IND), Sita (IND).

MLA and MP of Krishna NagarS.K. Bagga of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 60. Krishna Nagar Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Krishna Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Krishna NagarAccording to the delimitation report, Krishna Nagar ward has a total population of 61,458 of which 3,690 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 6% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Krishna Nagar wardThe following areas are covered under the Krishna Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Akhara Wali Gali Including Kali Mandir, Sarvodaya Vidyalaya And Purani Geeta Colony Block-2; Arjun Nagar Old; Chand Mohalla; East Krishna Nagar B-Block And East Krishna Nagar, T. Huts Near E- Block; “East Krishna Nagar South Side B-Block, C-Block;" Geeta Colony Block No-10; Geeta Colony, Multan Vihar, Block No-9; Geeta Colony Block 2 A Near Tanga Stand Jheel Chowk; Indira Colony, Krishna Nagar, Jheel; Krishan Nagar Block A, Block A1, Block No A2 Block A3, Block A4, Block A5, Block A6, Block A7; Krishna Nagar Block J5; Krishna Nagar Bolck B, Block B1, Block B2, Block B3,; Krishna Nagar Block B11, B12, B13, B14, B15, B16, B17; Krishna Nagar Block C1, C2, C3, C4; Krishna Nagar Block C5, C6, C7, C8, C9, C10; Krishna Nagar Block D, D1, D2, Block E; Krishna Nagar Block D3, D4, Block D6; Krishna Nagar Block E15, E16, E17; Krishna Nagar Block E2, E3, E4, E5, E6, E7, E8, E9, E10, E11, E12, E13, E14,; Krishna Nagar Block F1, F2, Block E A7, Block E A8; Krishna Nagar Block F13, F16, F17, F18, F19, F20; Krishna Nagar Block F14; Krishna Nagar Block F15, F21, F22, F23, F24; Krishna Nagar Block F3, F4; Krishna Nagar Block F5, F6, F7; Krishna Nagar Block F8, F9, F10, F11, F12; Krishna Nagar Block H1, H2; Krishna Nagar Block H3, H4, H5; Krishna Nagar Block J, Block H1, Block J2, J3; Krishna Nagar G Block; Krishna Nagarblock B4, Block B5, Block B6, Block B7, B8, B9, B10, B11; Krishna Nagarblock Kc, Cd; Lal Quarter Gali Shani Bazar Lal Quarter A Blcok, B Block Krishna Nagar; Mahila Colony; New Krishna Nagar; Purani Geeta Colony Block -1; Purani Geeta Colony Block -1A; Purani Geeta Colony Block -3; Purani Geeta Colony Block -4; Purani Geeta Colonyblock 8A, Block 8; Radhey Pur Block D; Radhey Puri A Block; Radhey Puri C Block,; Radhey Puri E, F Block,; Radhey Puri G Block; School Lane Radhey Puri, Near M.C Primary School; T.Hut Multani Mohalla (Slum); T.Hut Near Block 10, Geeta Colony Cremation Ground (Slum); T.Hut Near Budh Bazar (Slum); Chacha Nehru Govt. Staff Quaters; Geeta Colony(Police Station) Staff Quarters- Type Iind, Type Iiird, Including Engg. Office, Police Station And Ramlila Ground; Sartaj Enclave Blk- P, Q, R, S, N, G, C-1, T.Huts. And P.Pump; “Sartaj Enclave Blk. A-1-A-4, A-1/1-A-1/4, A-101- A-104, A-1/101-A-1/104, A-201-A-204, A-1/201- A-1/204, A-301-A-304, A-1/301-A-1/304, Blk-B-1- B-2, B101-B102, B201-B202, B301-B304, B-1/301, B-1/304, Blk-C1-C4, C101-C104, C201-C204, C301-C304, Bl K-D1-D2, D1;" “Sartaj Enclaveblk-W, X, Y, T, U, V, Z, L, H, K, M, J, B, B1/1-B1/2, B-1/101-B-1/102, B1/201-B1/202, Petrol Pump Park;".

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 211. Krishna Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Jugal Arora; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 7,97,26,852; Total liabilities: Rs 1,62,11,137.Candidate name: Sandeep Kapoor; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Others; Total assets: Rs 2,20,63,716; Total liabilities: Rs 7,32,816.Candidate name: Pradeep Kumar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,56,14,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.Candidate name: Anil; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 48,87,431; Total liabilities: Rs 1,22,00,000.Candidate name: Sita; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 2,82,05,691; Total liabilities: Rs 2,30,439.

Read all the Latest News here