The countdown to the Assembly elections in Karnataka has begun and political parties have intensified their election campaigns. Amid this fight between the more prominent political bigwigs, some new parties have also emerged like the controversial mining baron Gali Janardhana Reddy’s Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha.

Janardhana Reddy was named as prime accused in the Bellary mining scam by Lokayukta Santosh Hegde in 2011. Once close to BJP, Reddy floated his own party Kalyana Rajya Pragati Paksha (KRPP) in January.

In the upcoming elections, he has fielded his wife Aruna Lakshmi from the Bellary constituency. Aruna recently spoke to News 18 Kannada about her preparations for the elections.

Aruna told News 18 Kannada that she is visiting every ward and connecting with the people. Aruna said that she doesn’t care about what the opposition has to say about her and she is only concentrating on winning this election. Aruna is hopeful that her party KRPP

will receive an overwhelming support from the public and win a large number of seats this time.

According to Aruna, she staunchly believes in the vision of her husband Janardhana Reddy and will leave no stone unturned to make his dreams a reality. Aruna took a stroll down the memory lane and reminisced about how people used to visit Janardhana for solutions to their problems. She feels happy that the support which people had bestowed on Janardhana is still intact.

Aruna also expressed happiness about being received warmly by the public wherever she goes for campaigning. She also lambasted the opposition for not being serious about Bellary’s development and pointed out many issues.

According to her, the construction of Bellary Super Speciality Hospital was stalled in between and Ring Road work has also not been completed.

According to reports, the contractors were not paid their dues and that’s why the construction of Bellary Super Speciality Hospital remained incomplete.

Coming back to the interview, Aruna said that she will complete these pending works once voted to power and ensure that Bellary rises to the top in terms of development.

