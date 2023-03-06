K’taka: BJP MLA Claims Hanuman Temple Razed to Build Jamia Masjid by Tipu Sultan, Demands Mosque’s Archaeological Survey

Despite BJP veteran BS Yediyurappa’s advice to his partymen to steer away from Tipu Sultan discourse, party national general secretary CT Ravi once again raked up the issue of the 18th-century ruler of erstwhile Mysuru Kingdom in poll-bound Karnataka.

The BJP MLA demanded an archaeological survey of Jamia Masjid in Srirangapatna Town in the Mandya district of Karnataka.

Ravi said an archaeological survey must be carried out in the Jamia Masjid to prove what he claims that the Masjid was built over a Hanuman temple by Tipu Sultan. He further added that Congress must accept the fact that Tipu is a fanatic if the truth is revealed from the survey.

“There’s a Kote Anjaneya temple which has been turned into a Masjid, let the archaeology department survey it, if there is any evidence of a temple there then they must accept the fact that Tipu was a fanatic, if not, we will tender an apology,” said Ravi.

A section of Hindu outfits claims that a Hanuman Temple was razed down and a mosque was built over it.

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel had earlier stirred up a controversy when he said staunch followers of Tipu Sultan should not be alive and the former ruler’s descendants should be driven away into the forests. He has said the assembly elections will be fought between the ideologies of Savarkar and Tipu.

“The Karnataka assembly elections will not be fought between Congress and BJP, but between the ideologies of Savarkar and Tipu," he had said.

Read all the Latest Politics News here