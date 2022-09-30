‘Kuch Din Toh Gujaarenge Gujarat Mein’: 5 Yatras with Top Leaders Over 10 Days, BJP Plans Poll Fireworks before Diwali

Even as the Congress grapples with infighting within the party ranks, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned an unprecedented campaign blitzkrieg by its central ministers and chief ministers to win the seventh consecutive term in Gujarat.
In a first, the party has planned at least five yatras ahead of the campaigns. All Union ministers and top leaders will address voters in the poll-bound state and take out yatras in multiple constituencies before Diwali.
Sources stated that three areas have been earmarked for the five yatras, which will be led by a Union minister or a top leader relevant to the region. These five yatras will go on for 10 to 12 days and cover the state, sources added.
“The three places are Valsad, Somnath and Ahmedabad. There are some ST-dominated seats which the yatras will cover from South to North. Our plan is to continue these yatras for 10 to 12 days and Union ministers will come and lead the yatras during the outreach programme,” stated the source.
Another source said the significance of these yatras can be gauged from the fact that the party has planned not two or three, but five such yatras.
“So far, the party used to have two to three such yatras, where the top leadership would come to the state and generate the momentum for the campaign to begin. It is for the first time that that we will have five such yatras and will finish the yatras ahead of Diwali,” informed the source.
In what could be seen as show of strength, the party sources said that these yatras are likely to begin from the first week of October.