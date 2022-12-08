Kullu Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Kullu seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Narotam Singh (BJP), Sher Singh (AAP), Hotam Singh (CPI(M)), Sunder Singh Thakur (INC), Lot Rama Thakur (IND), Ram Singh (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 75.75% which is -0.71% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.23 Kullu (कुल्लू) (Kulu) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Kullu is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Kullu election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kullu election result or click here for compact election results of Kullu and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kullu go here.

Demographic profile of Kullu:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 25.23% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.88%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 92050 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 46345 were male and 45304 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kullu in 2022 is 978 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 81653 eligible electors, of which 41765 were male, 39888 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 73707 eligible electors, of which 38065 were male, 35642 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kullu in 2017 was 191. In 2012, there were 311 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kullu:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Sunder Singh Thakur of INC won in this seat defeating Maheshwar Singh of BJP by a margin of 1,538 which was 2.46% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.79% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Maheshwar Singh of HLP emerged victorious in this seat beating Ram Singh of BJP by a margin of 2,985 votes which was 5.23% of the total votes polled in the constituency. HLP had a vote share of 32.53% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 23. Kullu Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kullu:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kullu:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Kullu are: Narotam Singh (BJP), Sher Singh (AAP), Hotam Singh (CPI(M)), Sunder Singh Thakur (INC), Lot Rama Thakur (IND), Ram Singh (IND).

Voter turnout in Kullu:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 75.75%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 76.46%, while it was 77.56% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.71% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kullu went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kullu constituency:

Assembly constituency No.23. Kullu comprises of the following areas of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh: KCs Kullu, Rupi, PCs Dugilag, Phallan, Dunkhrigahar, Gahar, mangarh of lagsari KC, PCs mohal, Khokhan of Bhuntar KC, Kullu municipal Council & Bhuntar Nagar Panchayat of Kullu Tehsil.

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Kullu constituency, which are: Manali, Lahaul and Spiti, Banjar, Darang, Baijnath. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Kullu:

The geographic coordinates of Kullu is: 32°00’08.3"N 77°36’02.5"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kullu

List of candididates contesting from Kullu Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Narotam Singh

Party: BJP

Age: 55

Profession: Pensioner (Retired Government Employee)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 82.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 42.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 40 lakh

Total income: Rs 15.5 lakh

Candidate name: Sher Singh

Party: AAP

Age: 47

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 17.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.7 crore

Total income: Rs 6 lakh

Candidate name: Hotam Singh

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 54

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 36.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 28 lakh

Total income: Rs 63009

Candidate name: Sunder Singh Thakur

Party: INC

Age: 57

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 24.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 22.1 crore

Total income: Rs 45.9 lakh

Candidate name: Lot Rama Thakur

Party: IND

Age: 53

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 66.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 63.1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ram Singh

Party: IND

Age: 62

Profession: Businessman

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 34.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.5 crore

Total income: Rs 64.3 lakh

