Kunwar Singh Nagar ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.110

Ward No.110 Kunwar Singh Nagar (कुंवर सिंह नगर) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Vikaspuri Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Kunwar Singh Nagar went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Kunwar Singh Nagar corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Kunwar Singh Nagar ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Kunwar Singh Nagar was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Kunwar Singh Nagar candidates 2022

There are a total of 7 contestants in the fray from Kunwar Singh Nagar ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Raj Bala (AAP), Shashi Prabha (BJP), Babita (BSP), Krishna (INC), Arti Singh (IND), Rajni Devi (IND), Laxmi Devi (IND).

MLA and MP of Kunwar Singh Nagar

Mahinder Yadav of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 31. Vikaspuri Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Kunwar Singh Nagar is a part.

Demographic profile of Kunwar Singh Nagar

According to the delimitation report, Kunwar Singh Nagar ward has a total population of 55,270 of which 10,830 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 19.59% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Kunwar Singh Nagar ward

The following areas are covered under the Kunwar Singh Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Tilangpur Kotla C.T. Akash Vihar, Tilangpur Kotla C.T. Chanchal Park, Satyam Vihar And Bakkarwala Ct Ram Nar, Sudhansu Ashram, Gurudayal Village, Tilangpur Kotla C.T. Gangaram Park, , Nathan Vihar, Amrita Puri; Ranhola C.T. Dariya Colony,, Brahmpuri; Ranhola C.T. Meera Enclave; “Ranhola C.T. Ranhola Vihar, Ranhola C.T. Shivram Park Extn. I + Ii;" Ranhola C.T. Rishal Garden,; Ranhola C.T. Village Ranhola, Balmiki Mohalla,; “Ranhola C.T. Kunwar Singh Nagar Block - A, C, D-5, E, F, G, G-1, H, H-Iii;" “Ranhola C.T. Kunwar Singh Nagar Block - A, C, D-5, E, F, G, G-1, H, H-Iii, Ranhola C.T. Kunwar Singh Nagar, H-I Block H-Ii Block, H-Iii Block;" Ranhola C.T. Ranhola Extn. Ii; Tilangpur Kotla C.T. Akash Vihar; Bakkarwala Ct, Bakkarwala Village., Tilangpur Kotla C.T. Chanchal Park, Satyam Vihar And Bakkarwala Ct Ram Nar, Sudhansu Ashram, Gurudayal Village; Bakkarwala Ct. Dda Flat Bakkarwala, Pkt. -A, B/1, B/2, C, D; “Bakkarwala Ct. J.J. Colony(Slum) B. Wala, Block-H, Bakkarwala Ct. J.J. Colony(Slum) B.Wala, Block-D, Bakkarwala Ct. J.J. Colony(Slum) B.Wala, Blocl-B, Bakkarwala Ct. J.J. Colony(Slum), B. Wala, Block-F, Bakkarwala Ct. J.J. Colony(Slum), B.Wala, Block-G, Bakkarwala Ct. J.J.Colony(Slum) B.Wala, Block-A, Bakkarwala Ct.J.J. Colony(Slum), B.Wala, Block-C;" Tilangpur Kotla C.T. Chanchal Park, Satyam Vihar And Bakkarwala Ct Ram Nar, Sudhansu Ashram, Gurudayal Village.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 110. Kunwar Singh Nagar ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Raj Bala; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 38,28,959; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shashi Prabha; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 9,51,94,331; Total liabilities: Rs 2,49,16,788.

Candidate name: Babita; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 14,16,092; Total liabilities: Rs 3,00,000.

Candidate name: Krishna; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 1,93,21,600; Total liabilities: Rs 14,96,004.

Candidate name: Arti Singh; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 4,69,60,269; Total liabilities: Rs 6,32,370.

Candidate name: Laxmi Devi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 40,85,774; Total liabilities: Rs 3,00,000.

Candidate name: Rajni Devi; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 69,62,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

