Kutiyana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates:Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Kutiyana seat in Gujarat. A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Dheliben Maldebhai Odedara (BJP), Bhimabhai Danabhai Makvana (AAP), Nathabhai Bhurabhai Odedara (INC), Chandulal Mohanbhai Rathod (IND), Rajeshbhai Laxmidas Madlani (IND), Anand Krashnakant Buch (IND), Prakashbhai Madhavjibhai Jungi (IND), Mukeshbhai Lakhaman Vaghasiya (IND), Nimeshbhai Mansukhbhai Bhundiya (IND), Ajay Karabhai Odedara (IND), Milankumar Madhavji Chauhan (IND), Butani Rajeshbhai Maganbhai (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal), Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai Jadeja (SP). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 56.58% which is -2.62% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.84 Kutiyana (કુતિયાણા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Porbandar district of Gujarat. Kutiyana is part of Porbandar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Kutiyana election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Kutiyana election result or click here for compact election results of Kutiyana and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Kutiyana go here.

Demographic profile of Kutiyana:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.33% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.8%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.78%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,25,801 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,16,347 were male and 1,09,450 female and 4 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Kutiyana in 2022 is 941 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 1,99,281 eligible electors, of which 1,05,228 were male, 94053 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,78,111 eligible electors, of which 94764 were male, 83347 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Kutiyana in 2017 was 96. In 2012, there were 227 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Kutiyana:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Jadeja Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai of NCP won in this seat defeating Odedra Lakhamanbhai Bhimabhai of BJP by a margin of 23,709 which was 20.11% of the total votes cast for the seat. NCP had a vote share of 50.16% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Kandhal Sarmanbhai Jadeja of NCP emerged victorious in this seat beating Karshanbhai Dulabhai Odedra of BJP by a margin of 18,474 votes which was 16.03% of the total votes polled in the constituency. NCP had a vote share of 53.28% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 84. Kutiyana Assembly segment of the 11. Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency. Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk of BJP won the Porbandar Parliament seat defeating Lalit Vasoya of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Porbandar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Kutiyana:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 12 contestants in the fray for this seat and 12 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Kutiyana:

Voter turnout in Kutiyana:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 56.58%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 59.2%, while it was 64.76% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -2.62% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Kutiyana went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Kutiyana constituency:

Assembly constituency No.84. Kutiyana comprises of the following areas of Porbandar district of Gujarat: 1. Kutiyana Taluka. 2. Ranavav Taluka. 3. Porbandar Taluka (Part) Villages - Ratanpar, oddar, Tukda Gosa, Keshod (lushala), erada, Delodar, mitrala, Rajpar, Gosa, Chikasa, Bhad, Garej, Navi Bandar, Ratiya, untada, Balej, Kadachh, mocha, Gorsar, mander, Chingariya, Pata, madhavpur.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Kutiyana constituency, which are: Porbandar, Khambhalia, Jamjodhpur, Dhoraji, Manavadar, Keshod. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Kutiyana:

The geographic coordinates of Kutiyana is: 21°29’14.3"N 69°53’22.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Kutiyana

List of candididates contesting from Kutiyana Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dheliben Maldebhai Odedara

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 61 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 crore

Total income: Rs 26.7 lakh

Candidate name: Bhimabhai Danabhai Makvana

Party: AAP

Age: 54

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 5.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 61.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 42 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nathabhai Bhurabhai Odedara

Party: INC

Age: 57

Profession: Hotel, Construction And Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 10.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 51.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6.6 crore

Total income: Rs 7.6 lakh

Candidate name: Chandulal Mohanbhai Rathod

Party: IND

Age: 53

Profession: Agriculture Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 90000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 90000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajeshbhai Laxmidas Madlani

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Anand Krashnakant Buch

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Prakashbhai Madhavjibhai Jungi

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Cable Operator

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 16.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 16.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Mukeshbhai Lakhaman Vaghasiya

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nimeshbhai Mansukhbhai Bhundiya

Party: IND

Age: 33

Profession: Tailor Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 40000

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ajay Karabhai Odedara

Party: IND

Age: 26

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Milankumar Madhavji Chauhan

Party: IND

Age: 28

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 50000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 50000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Butani Rajeshbhai Maganbhai

Party: Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal

Age: 49

Profession: Farming, Electrician

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 63.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 18 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 58.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.6 lakh

Candidate name: Kandhalbhai Sarmanbhai Jadeja

Party: SP

Age: 50

Profession: Agriculture and Transport Porbandar

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 38.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 19.9 crore

Total income: Rs 16 lakh

