Lahaul And Spiti Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Lahaul & spiti seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Dr Ram Lal Markanda (BJP), Sudarshan Jaspa (AAP), Ravi Thakur (INC). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 73.74% which is 0.37% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.21 Lahaul & spiti (लाहौल और स्‍पीति) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Lahaul & Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. Lahaul & spiti is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Lahaul & spiti election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Lahaul & spiti election result or click here for compact election results of Lahaul & spiti and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Lahaul & spiti go here.

Demographic profile of Lahaul & spiti:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.84% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 72.95%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.81%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 25496 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 12321 were male and 12487 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Lahaul & spiti in 2022 is 1013 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 23231 eligible electors, of which 11692 were male, 11539 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 22344 eligible electors, of which 11329 were male, 11015 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Lahaul & spiti in 2017 was 236. In 2012, there were 434 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Lahaul & spiti:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Dr Ram Lal Markanda of BJP won in this seat defeating Ravi Thakur of INC by a margin of 1,478 which was 8.69% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 45.31% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Ravi Thakur of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Dr Ram Lal Markanda of BJP by a margin of 3,696 votes which was 21.89% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 60.33% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 21. Lahaul & spiti Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Lahaul & spiti:

A total of 3 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Lahaul & spiti:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Lahaul & spiti are: Dr Ram Lal Markanda (BJP), Sudarshan Jaspa (AAP), Ravi Thakur (INC).

Voter turnout in Lahaul & spiti:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.74%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 73.37%, while it was 75.68% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 0.37% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Lahaul & spiti went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Lahaul & spiti constituency:

Assembly constituency No.21. Lahaul & spiti comprises of the following areas of Lahaul & Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh: District lahaul & Spiti.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Lahaul & spiti constituency, which are: Bharmour, Kinnaur, Banjar, Kullu, Manali, Baijnath, Churah. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Kishtwar district of Jammu & Kashmir, Kargil and Leh districts of Ladakh.

Map location of Lahaul & spiti:

The geographic coordinates of Lahaul & spiti is: 32°28’51.6"N 77°36’56.9"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Lahaul & spiti

List of candididates contesting from Lahaul & spiti Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Dr.Ram Lal Markanda

Party: BJP

Age: 56

Profession: Former Minister, MLA & Political Activist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Doctorate

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 65.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 74 lakh

Total income: Rs 13.7 lakh

Candidate name: Sudarshan Jaspa

Party: AAP

Age: 41

Profession: Farmer and Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 56.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 26.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 30 lakh

Total income: Rs 4.4 lakh

Candidate name: Ravi Thakur

Party: INC

Age: 60

Profession: M.D. Jbex Gevasse Hotels Pvt. Ltd.

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 12.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 12.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12.2 crore

Total income: Rs 11.4 lakh

