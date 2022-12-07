Lalita Park ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.201

Ward No.201 Lalita Park (लल‍िता पार्क) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Lalita Park went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Lalita Park corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Lalita Park ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Lalita Park was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Lalita Park candidates 2022

There are a total of 3 contestants in the fray from Lalita Park ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Shweta Nigam Janmitra (AAP), Himanshi Pandey (BJP), Chandni Siddiqui (INC).

MLA and MP of Lalita Park

Abhay Verma of BJP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 58. Laxmi Nagar Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Lalita Park is a part.

Demographic profile of Lalita Park

According to the delimitation report, Lalita Park ward has a total population of 55,805 of which 3,044 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 5.45% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Lalita Park ward

The following areas are covered under the Lalita Park ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Garwali Mohalla(Narayan Nagar, H-Block, I-Block And Guru Ram Dass Nagar Extn; Kishan Kunj Ext., T Huts; Laxmi Nagar Lalita Park, Ext,; Laxmi Nagar Block J, Ext-I, Ext-Ii; Laxmi Nagar Block J, K,; Laxmi Nagar-D-Block Lalita Park; Ramesh Park, Vishwakarma Park, West Jawahar Park.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 201. Lalita Park ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shweta Nigam Janmitra; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate Professional; Total assets: Rs 1,24,12,794; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Himanshi Pandey; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 46,11,842; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Chandani Siddiqui; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,09,21,022; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

