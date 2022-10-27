Left Foot Forward: A Comrade's Silent Fight in Battle for Himachal

In the narrow bylanes of Theog, barely 30 km from state capital Shimla, a 66-year-old moves around with a dedicated group of followers sans any hullabaloo associated with electioneering. It’s a classic door-to-door campaign interspersed with small group meetings. He may not be a big player in Himachal Pradesh’s politics but asserts that he is no pushover and is determined to win.

Meet Rakesh Singha, who is one of the 12 CPI(M) candidates in the fray for the November 12 assembly polls. In a country where the party and its cadre have been on the wane, Singha is perhaps single-handedly trying to keep the communist flag flying. He won from the Theog constituency in 2017 on a CPI(M) ticket and is seeking reelection. He managed to scrape through with 2,000 votes in the previous elections and is confident that he would improve his margin this time, notwithstanding the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress unleashing star-studded campaigns.

Speaking with News18.com, Singha said his campaign may not be “high-flying” but is rooted to the ground. “Health, education, ration depots, all are beyond the reach of the common man,” he said. “We as elected representatives can tell the people about their rights and mobilise movements inside and outside the Vidhan Sabha.”

In most parts of the country, the CPI(M) seems to be in terminal decline, and its cadre hardly visible. But Singha asserts that his connection with the people makes him a winnable proposition. “I may not have a party cadre to work for me, or a massive social media army to bombard voters online, but I have the strength of a connection with the voter on the ground,” he said.

Singha was born in an orchardist family of Thanedar, in Shimla’s apple belt. He has been at the centre of many protests including the ones by hotel workers, daily wagers, hydro-power project labourers, and farmers. He is also seen going to court to fight cases filed against him by the government and power project promoters. “This is the strata of voters who feel marginalised. They feel political parties are not raising their issues enough. I try to represent them in the state assembly,” he asserted.

The CPI(M) has put up candidates in 11 other constituencies including Shimla, Kullu, and Seraj. But the party is pinning its hopes on Singha for a repeat success from Theog.

