Left, ‘Hand’ Batting for Tripura Win: Will Fewer Seats Hit Cong Players? Exclusive Ground Report

Among the talking points in the upcoming Tripura elections is the seat-sharing alliance between erstwhile arch rivals – the Left and Congress.

There were initial hiccups as the Left gave 13 seats to the Congress, keeping 47 to themselves. While the Congress, keen on getting 17 seats, expressed its displeasure, after several rounds of meetings, they settled on the formula.

Both the Left and Congress are now on field together.

News18 visited key areas to check the mood among workers of both the parties after the seat-sharing announcement.

CHARILAM: CPIM SEAT GIVEN TO CONGRESS

At Charilam constituency in West Tripura, the sitting MLA is Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Burman. In 2018, he defeated the CPIM by more than 25,000 votes. In 2013, this seat was won by the CPIM, but this time, the Congress has got the seat.

News18 stopped by the CPIM party office in Bisramgunj Charilam, windows of which were broken, with cadre standing outside.

When asked about the seat-sharing, Arun Burman, from CPIM, smiled and said, “It is okay. This was needed because we have been beaten by the Congress. We don’t have any choice but to be together.”

Other comrades felt the same.

Last time, Palash Deb Burman of the CPIM lost to the BJP. When Palash was asked if he feels bad about not getting a ticket, his reply was vague. “These things are decided by the leadership. What can we say? We will do what the party asks us to.”

While the cadre may be feeling bad, nobody expressed their discontent on record.

AGARTALA: SUDIP ROY BURMAN’s CAMPAIGN

The next stop was Agartala, a constituency won by Congress strongman Sudip Roy Burman six times, which was lost to the BJP the last time.

The campaign had mixed colours. A young Pulak Deb Burman was wearing a CPIM cap and Congress scarf. “I am from the Congress, but I am wearing a CPIM cap. They have made our life hell for years, but our condition is worse as the BJP is dangerous. Dushman ka dushman dost hota hain (enemy’s enemy is a friend).”

Pulak Dey, CPIM cadre, was on a bike with two different flags. When asked how she felt about the alliance, she said aggressively: “We have to remove jumlabaj, that’s why we have shook hands.”

In Bengal, however, the scenario is different. Congress workers are saying off the record that in various districts, their leaders have not been given tickets and that this is a ploy by the Left to eat up the Congress.

Sudip Roy Burman said they had no choice. “If somebody says I have sold the Congress to the CPIM, it is okay, because we want to defeat the BJP. To us, public are more important than the party.”

On the other hand, Jiten Choudhury, CPIM State Secretary, told News18: “People have formed this alliance and we will go with it. People want the BJP to be ousted. All are happy with the seat-sharing."

NUMBERSPEAK

In 2018, while the Left got 44 per cent vote share, the Congress was at two per cent. This explains why the Congress may not have been given more seats.

Will the unhappiness among workers affect the results? We will know on March 2.

