Less than a Year Left for Polls, Rising Unemployment Poses Serious Challenge for BJP-led Himachal Govt

Increasing unemployment is becoming a serious challenge to the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government in Himachal Pradesh, with the state poised for the assembly elections in little less than a year. The state government is hoping to beat anti-incumbency to return to power.

According to official data, the state’s unemployment figures have reached a staggering 8.82 lakh. The opposition, however, claimed that the numbers were much higher.

Latest figures revealed by the industries and labour department showed that the number of youths registered in employment exchanges across the state stood at 8,82,269. The Congress alleged that the number was as high as 15 lakh since many had not even registered themselves with the employment exchange.

Sensing that this could become a major election issue, Thakur, in his budget presentation, said 30,000 jobs will be created in 2022-23. But, analysts said this will be a daunting task.

Given that industries have remained elusive to the state, barring some districts like Kangra, Solan, Una and Sirmaur, job creation was easier said than done. “The (Covid-19) pandemic has already pushed the state way behind. It’s struggling to get back on track and, in such a scenario, creating jobs in the government sector will be a big challenge,’’ said a senior government officer.

After the outbreak, people returned home in large numbers due to job losses. This has only added to the number of unemployed persons. Over 40 industrial units have closed while many others have been compelled to put expansion plans on hold for over the past two years.

The tourism industry, which is the mainstay of the state’s economy, has been in a shambles due to the pandemic. The government is trying to help the industry revive so that the sector can assist in job creation.

“The tourism sector is gradually returning back to normal, but it’s going to take some time before it actually starts contributing robustly to job creation,” said a government official.

Before the polls, announcements for jobless youths, by both BJP and Congress, has been quiet practice. Former chief minister Virbhadra Singh had announced an unemployment allowance of Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 for the differently abled just before the 2017 assembly polls. The BJP, which took over from the Congress, provided that allowance but only to a small segment.

