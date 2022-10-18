​BJP Set for History in Himachal, Will Contest If Party Asks Me to, Ex-CM PK Dhumal Tells News18

It promises to be the most exciting electoral battle in the hills in recent times. With multiple rallies by PM Narendra Modi, the BJP has hit the ground running. Arvind Kejriwal’s AAP started off strong but has of late diverted much of its focus to Gujarat. The Congress campaign rests on the shoulders of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra but is yet to pick up pace. News18 tours the state to gauge public sentiment and political strategies ahead of Himachal Pradesh elections 2022.

Prem Kumar Dhumal, former chief minister of Himachal Pradesh and a veteran leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has seen many elections.

Despite being 78, he is active in Hamirpur and holds public meetings and tours the assemblies. Many in the party believe that he still holds command over the party workers on many seats.

With the BJP making an attempt to defy the norm of the incumbent government being voted out, Dhumal believes that this election will be historic for the state.

Edited excerpts from an interview:

The political situation is a bit different from all elections you have seen. There is no Virbhadra Singh to win the election for the Congress.

This election is going to be historic. Till date, the incumbent government has never been repeated after staying in power for five years. But the kind of work the state has seen, with cooperation from the Centre, I am sure the BJP will repeat its performance. It is difficult for the Congress as the late Virbhadra Singh is not there. He was crucial to the Congress and his party will feel his absence.

While the BJP has a policy of not giving ticket to those above 75 years, will you contest again?

The party decides who contests elections and who doesn’t. I have been contesting since 1984 and have never asked for a ticket form the party, neither have I fixed a constituency for myself. When the party asked me to contest for the Lok Sabha, I contested and so has been the trend with the assembly elections. The party has to decide what role will be given to each worker. I am a party karyakarta and will do what party asks me to.

Are you ready to contest again?

If the party asks me (to contest), I will accept whatever it says. Party jo kahegi manna hi hota hai hai (We have to abide by the party’s decision).

ALSO READ | No CM Face; in Himachal, Congress Taking Matters into Its Own ‘Hand’: Sukhvinder Sukhu to News18 | Exclusive

The Congress is divided and its internal differences are in the public domain. The BJP, too, is not untouched by factionalism? What is your take on it? Can it damage the BJP’s prospects if not addressed sooner?

Our party is not divided. PM Narendra Modi’s is the final word. No one is contesting in their own name. Everyone will contest on kamal ka nishan (lotus, the party symbol) and will register a victory.

The Congress is making inflation, unemployment, Old Pension Scheme (OPS) and government jobs election issues? Do you believe these are the real issues? What do you think are the issues this election?

Inflation is a world-wide phenomenon. Because of Ukraine-Russia war, rates of various products have gone up. But we are grateful to the PM that we are getting cheaper petroleum products from Russia, Despite the Covid onslaught, the PM has managed everything well. As far as the OPS is concerned, it was stopped by the Congress government in 2004. Even the employees know this. The Congress raking up the issue is like the adage ‘chor machaye shor’. Despite the adverse situation, PM Modi took the country on a path of progress. Look at Himachal rural, there are no water bills, for those using 125 units, the electricity bill is zero. Those above 60 years get pension. Every family has benefitted from one government scheme or the other. We just need to remind them that the BJP stood by them.

The Congress raking up the issue [of pension] is like that adage ‘chor machaye shor’…The Congress is without a neta (leader) and niti (policy) and their niyati (intention) is not known…Our party is not divided. PM Narendra Modi’s is the final word. Despite the adverse situation, PM Modi took the country on a path of progress.

You are also a core committee member, when can we expect the list of candidates? We have seen voting by post-holders for their candidates, which is a first for the state…

The BJP has an election committee meeting in Delhi. The party will decide. The high command has done it deliberately. I, too, got to know about the ballots. They might have wanted suggestions from people.

ALSO READ | Sneak ‘Peak’: Himachal BJP Members’ ‘Mat’ on ‘Ummidwars’ To Help Panel Finalise Names in Delhi Tomorrow

Do you believe you can defy the tradition like Uttarakhand and vote in the incumbent government?

The Congress is without a neta (leader) and niti (policy) and their niyati (intention) is not known.

Does it make any difference that Priyanka Gandhi is leading the elections in Himachal?

Priyanka Gandhi has shown her jalwa in UP elections. We hope that she does it again in Himachal.

Do you think had Virbhadra Singh been there, things would have been different?

Absolutely, the state leaders are more knowledgeable and can feel the pulse on the ground.

The reservation for Hattis is making tribals feel that they will eat into their share…

It is natural for those who are getting benefits. If another person comes in, they will feel against the move. But if they see that the person who has come into the fold and that the admission was long overdue, they will accept him.

What do you think about the discontent among apple-growers?

The issues that touch people affect the polls, but what is the better alternative? What did the Congress do in their regime? It was the BJP government that connected apple orchards to roads. We have performed better than the Congress. We will remove all shortcomings.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here