Limbayat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Limbayat seat in Gujarat. A total of 44 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Sangitaben Rajendra Patil (BJP), Pankajbhai Tayade (AAP), Abdul Bashir Shaikh (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Ayaz Kazi (BSP), Bharatbhai B Patel (CPI(M)), Gopal D Patil (INC), Sami Akhtar Isaf Mohammad Shaikh (IND), Anishaben Kureshi (IND), Irfankhan Pathan (IND), Farukhasha Shabbirsha (IND), Arun Pathak (Gabbar) (IND), Shah Samir Shaikhlal (IND), Pathan Bashirkhan (IND), Rekhaben Satishbhai Patel (IND), Akram Vahidulla Ansari (IND), Sayarabanu Hamid Rana (IND), Hameed Madhavsang Rana (IND), Rashid Dadamiya Shaikh (IND), Khalik Yusuf Shaikh (IND), Nasirshaha Naththushaha (IND), Imrankhan Shokat Khan (IND), Patel Aamin Abdul Ghafar (IND), Sabirabibi Mohammad Yusuf Shaikh (IND), Wasim Kareem Shaikh (IND), Azim Saiyad (IND), Javid Shaikh (IND), Nasrinbano Shaikh (IND), Faruk Khan (IND), Mohammad Nafis Islam Khan (IND), Mohshin Shah (IND), Ramjubhai Shaikh (IND), Raybole Panjab (IND), Vasim Shaikh (IND), Shah Aiyub (IND), Shah Firoj Supadubhai (IND), Shaikh Yusuf (IND), Shaikh Salman (IND), Saiyad Mehmud (IND), Saiyad Suraiya Latif (IND), Hamid Shaikh (IND), Ramzan Mansuri (Varisht Partrakar) (Log Party), Rani Aziz Shaikh (Rashtriya Samaj Paksha), Shaikh Subhan Abudulla (SP), Ram Murat Maurya (Comrade) (SUCI(C)). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 58.53% which is -7.13% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.163 Limbayat (લિંબાયત) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Limbayat is part of Navsari Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Limbayat election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Limbayat election result or click here for compact election results of Limbayat and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Limbayat go here.

Demographic profile of Limbayat:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 1.78% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 2.69%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 3,05,298 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,70,081 were male and 1,35,203 female and 14 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Limbayat in 2022 is 795 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,59,916 eligible electors, of which 1,47,067 were male, 1,12,843 female and 6 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,24,288 eligible electors, of which 1,27,934 were male, 96346 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Limbayat in 2017 was 18. In 2012, there were 4 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Limbayat:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patil Sangitaben Rajendrabhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Ravindra Suklal Patil of INC by a margin of 31,951 which was 18.73% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 54.73% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patil Sangitaben Rajendrabhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Sonvane Suresh Mohan of INC by a margin of 30,321 votes which was 20.18% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 53.07% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 163. Limbayat Assembly segment of the 25. Navsari Lok Sabha constituency. C R Patil of BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat defeating Patel Dharmeshbhai Bhimbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Navsari Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Limbayat:

A total of 44 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 16 contestants in the fray for this seat and 20 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Limbayat:

Voter turnout in Limbayat:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 58.53%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.66%, while it was 67.01% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -7.13% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Limbayat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Limbayat constituency:

Assembly constituency No.163. Limbayat comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: Surat City Taluka (Part) - Surat municipal Corporation (Part) Ward No. - 35, 49, 50, 51, 52.

A total of six Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Limbayat constituency, which are: Kamrej, Bardoli, Udhna, Majura, Surat East, Karanj. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Limbayat:

The geographic coordinates of Limbayat is: 21°10’38.3"N 72°51’17.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Limbayat

List of candididates contesting from Limbayat Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Sangitaben Rajendra Patil

Party: BJP

Age: 46

Profession: MLA, Social service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 43.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 19 lakh

Candidate name: Pankajbhai Tayade

Party: AAP

Age: 35

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 10.3 lakh

Candidate name: Abdul Bashir Shaikh

Party: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Age: 45

Profession: Saree Job Work Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Ayaz Kazi

Party: BSP

Age: 37

Profession: Security Service Provider

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 37980

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bharatbhai B. Patel

Party: CPI(M)

Age: 54

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gopal D. Patil

Party: INC

Age: 39

Profession: Chinese Food

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.9 lakh

Candidate name: Sami Akhtar Isaf Mohammad Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Broker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 2.5 lakh

Candidate name: Anishaben Kureshi

Party: IND

Age: 43

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 49500

Immovable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Irfankhan Pathan

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Farukhasha Shabbirsha

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Wages

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.9 lakh

Candidate name: Arun Pathak (Gabbar)

Party: IND

Age: 39

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 19.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 19.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Shah Samir Shaikhlal

Party: IND

Age: 35

Profession: Vegetable Selling Shop

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 20000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Pathan Bashirkhan

Party: IND

Age: 60

Profession: Labor Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 29000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 29000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rekhaben Satishbhai Patel

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 11 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 70000

Moveable assets: Rs 95000

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Akram Vahidulla Ansari

Party: IND

Age: 58

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 12

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 3.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Total income: Rs 5.4 lakh

Candidate name: Sayarabanu Hamid Rana

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 16912

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 16912

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hameed Madhavsang Rana

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Tours and Travels

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 16912

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 16912

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rashid Dadamiya Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Khalik Yusuf Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 20000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nasirshaha Naththushaha

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 17000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 17000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Imrankhan Shokat Khan

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 21000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 21000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Patel Aamin Abdul Ghafar

Party: IND

Age: 30

Profession: Tempo Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 24000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 24000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sabirabibi Mohammad Yusuf Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 54

Profession: House Wife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 15000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 15000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Wasim Kareem Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 34

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 32216

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: Azim Saiyad

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Income From Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 23800

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 23800

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Javid Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 29

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 25000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 25000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Nasrinbano Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 32

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 25000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 25000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Faruk Khan

Party: IND

Age: 26

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 75000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 75000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohammad Nafis Islam Khan

Party: IND

Age: 31

Profession: Labor Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 45217

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 45217

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mohshin Shah

Party: IND

Age: 29

Profession: Labor Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 29000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 29000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramjubhai Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 49

Profession: Labor Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 23000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 23000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raybole Panjab

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Small Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6000

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vasim Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 38

Profession: Labor Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 95000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 95000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shah Aiyub

Party: IND

Age: 47

Profession: Rickshaw Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 24000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 24000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shah Firoj Supadubhai

Party: IND

Age: 44

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shaikh Yusuf

Party: IND

Age: 37

Profession: Driver

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 22000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 22000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shaikh Salman

Party: IND

Age: 25

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 30000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 30000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Saiyad Mehmud

Party: IND

Age: 65

Profession: Press Media

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Saiyad Suraiya Latif

Party: IND

Age: 50

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 51000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 51000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hamid Shaikh

Party: IND

Age: 60

Profession: Small Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Illiterate

Total assets: Rs 43000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 43000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ramzan Mansuri (Varisht Partrakar)

Party: Log Party

Age: 56

Profession: Journalist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rani Aziz Shaikh

Party: Rashtriya Samaj Paksha

Age: 37

Profession: Dancing & Singing Teacher

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 5.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Shaikh Subhan Abudulla

Party: SP

Age: 59

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 80000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 80000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ram Murat Maurya (Comrade)

Party: SUCI(C)

Age: 46

Profession: Social Worker

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

