Gujarat Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: BJP Upbeat As Exit Polls Predict Big Win; Cong, AAP Keep Fingers Crossed; Counting Tomorrow

Gujarat.

If predictions made by Exit polls come true, the saffron party is all set to retain power for the seventh consecutive term in Gujarat. The result will also firm up PM Narendra Modi’s bid for a third consecutive term as PM in 2024.

People can check results of Gujarat assembly elections online here. The live coverage of Gujarat assembly election results can be caught on CNN-News18 News channel and its YouTube channel.

News18 English website has the full assembly election coverage segment, where people can check live constituency-wise results, live party-wise results, vote share percentage and other important updates on Gujarat assembly elections.

For the Congress, its role as the main challenger to the BJP is at stake and Thursday’s results will reveal if the party’s ‘silent campaign’ has cut ice with people, an observer said. Top leaders of the party were busy with the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

For AAP, which carried out an aggressive campaign, Gujarat election is a chance to establish itself as a pan-national party and a challenger to BJP at the national level also. Emboldened by the victory in the Delhi municipal elections, AAP hopes that its welfare politics will be accepted by the people in Gujarat.

