Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Will BJP Make Further Inroads Into Northeast or Be Stalled by Oppn? Counting at 8 AM

By: News Desk
Last Updated: March 02, 2023, 07:07 IST
New Delhi, India
Nagaland, Meghalaya Election Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Counting of votes cast in the recently-held Assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland will take place today under three-tier security measures involving the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF). Poll officials said prohibitory orders under 144 Cr Pc have been promulgated in and around all locations of the counting centers as a precautionary measure. The stakes are high for the BJP in the two states to indicate whether the saffron party has made further inroads, or the opposition has managed to dent its influence. Read More
Meghalaya and Nagaland went for assembly polls on February 27. The states witnessed high voter turnout. The BJP, which has replaced Congress as the dominant party in the northeast, is optimistic of its prospects in the states. “People in North-East saw good work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Our government will be elected in these states. Our vote share will increase,” BJP leader Rituraj Sinha said on Tuesday.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance as polling in the two northeast states was underway. “People of Meghalaya and Nagaland are looking towards progressive, welfare-oriented governments,” Kharge said in a tweet.
In Nagaland, the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) and the BJP are contesting the polls on a 40:20 seat-sharing basis. The Congress, which ruled the state till 2003 and does not have any member in the current House, has fielded 23 aspirants.
TMC fielded Charles Pyngrope from Nongthymmai. BJP fielded Sanbor Shullai in South Shillong and Ernest Mawrie in West Shillong. Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh is NPP’s candidate from East Shillong. In Pynthorumkhrah, BJP fielded Alexander Laloo Hek. UDP leader Lahkmen Rymbui is contesting from Amlarem. In Sutnga Saipung, Congress fielded Vincent H Pala. UDP candidate Kyrmen Shylla is contesting from Khliehriat.
The ruling National People’s Party (NPP) in Meghalaya is likely to retain its position as the single-largest party in the state assembly, according to exit poll results on Monday. However, to avoid a split verdict, the Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led party is expected to join hands with its former NDA ally, the BJP
Nagaland’s polling stations — New Colony S/W in Zunheboto constituency, Pangti V in Sanis, Jaboka Village in Tizit, and Pathso East Wing in Thonoknyu — saw repolling on Wednesday morning. Election officials did not cite any reasons for the repolling in the four polling stations.
Nagaland has made elaborate security arrangements with a three-tier cordoning system for counting of EVMs across the headquarters of 16 election districts. The outer cordon is made up of state police, the second or middle cordon consists of the state armed police and the innermost cordon will have personnel from the central armed police forces.
Over 83 per cent of the more than 13 lakh electorate cast their vote on Monday in the single-day Nagaland state election. In Meghalaya, 85.25 per cent of the state’s 21.6 lakh voters exercised their franchise during the assembly election held on February 27.
The NDPP-BJP is jointly seeking a mandate for the second term, with Neiphiu Rio as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance. The nominees contested in 59 out of 60 seats, as the Akuluto seat in Zunheboto district was won uncontested by BJP nominee and sitting MLA Kazheto Kinimi.
Poll officials said prohibitory orders under 144 Cr Pc have been promulgated in and around all locations of the counting centers in Meghalaya and Nagaland as a precautionary measure. On February 27, 85.90 per cent of Nagaland’s 13.16 lakh voters and 85.17 per cent of Meghalaya’s 21.75 lakh electors cast their ballots.
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma met Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati ahead of the counting of votes for the assembly elections, sources said on Wednesday. Sarma, who heads the BJP-led North East Development Alliance (NEDA), met Sangma at a hotel in Guwahati on Tuesday night.
While regional parties remain bigger players in both Meghalaya and Nagaland, the BJP ran a determined campaign with its bigwigs, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, in the states to expand its footprints.
For the first time, the BJP fought on all 60 seats in Meghalaya and constantly targeted National People’s Party leader and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma for running the “most corrupt” state government in the country.
The BJP was a partner in the state government but broke ties ahead of the polls. The party hopes to boost its strength from two in the assembly to emerge as a more powerful player if the verdict throws up a hung assembly like the last time.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the BJP’s pointsman for the northeast region, met Sangma after the polls in an indication that the two parties can do business together again. An interesting sideshow to these election is the strong push by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress to make an impact in the polls to project itself as a stronger challenger to the BJP than the Congress, more so as the countdown to the next Lok Sabha polls in 2024 begins.
The Congress has also run an intensive campaign, with Rahul Gandhi holding a rally in Meghalaya, in its bid to claw back its lost influence in the states it once dominated.
In Nagaland, which had the unique feature of having no opposition as all parties with presence in the 60-member assembly backed the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party-led government, the BJP is again fighting the polls in alliance with the NDPP.
Sarma has claimed that there will be no hung assembly in Tripura, Nagaland or Meghalaya, as predicted in some exit polls, and the BJP-led NDA will form governments with absolute majority in all three northeastern states.
On February 27, 85.90 per cent of Nagaland’s 13.16 lakh voters and 85.17 per cent of Meghalaya’s 21.75 lakh electors cast their ballots.
Poll officials of the two states said that the poll percentage will increase after the calculation of postal ballots.
Thousands of polling staff, security personnel, and other workers engaged in election related duties, and 80 plus senior citizens and physically challenged voters cast their votes through the postal ballots.
Meghalaya Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) F.R. Kharkongor told IANS that vote counting will take place at 13 centres in all 12 district headquarters and one sub-divisional headquarter in Sohra.
Nagaland election officials said that the votes will be counted in 59 centers across the 16 district headquarters.
Balloting was not held in one Assembly constituency in each of Meghalaya and Nagaland, which have 60 seats each in the state Assemblies.
Polling was not held in Sohiong Assembly Constituency in East Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, following the death of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate, H. Donkupar Roy Lyngdoh.
In Nagaland, ruling Bharatiya Janata Party candidate Kazheto Kinimi was re-elected unopposed from the Akuluto Assembly constituency after his only opponent and Congress nominee Khekashe Sumi withdrew his candidature.
