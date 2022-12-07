Madanpur Khadar East ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.185

Ward No.185 Madanpur Khadar East (मदनपुर खाद ईस्‍ट) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Okhla Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Madanpur Khadar East went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Madanpur Khadar East corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Madanpur Khadar East ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Madanpur Khadar East was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Madanpur Khadar East candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Madanpur Khadar East ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Praveen Kumar (AAP), Lekhraj Singh (BJP), Banu (BSP), Jeewan Singh (INC), Pappu (IND).

MLA and MP of Madanpur Khadar East

Amanatullah Khan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 54. Okhla Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Madanpur Khadar East is a part.

Demographic profile of Madanpur Khadar East

According to the delimitation report, Madanpur Khadar East ward has a total population of 55,119 of which 16,500 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 29.94% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Madanpur Khadar East ward

The following areas are covered under the Madanpur Khadar East ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: A1, A2, B1, B2 Blk J J Cly Madanpur Khadar, Alknanda Jj Cly Ph 2 Madanpur Khadar, Jj Cly Police Station, Block-F, Jj Cly Gbsa D2, Madanpur Khadar, J J Madanpur Kadar, Raj Nagar 3Rd J J Cly Near Barat Ghar; C Blk Madanpur Khadar Ext. Samosa Chauk, Kanchan Kunj Block-A, B And C, Madanpur Khadar, J J Madanpur Kadar, Raj Nagar 3Rd J J Cly Near Barat Ghar, Madanpur Khadar Ext A Blk.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 185. Madanpur Khadar East ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Praveen Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 1; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 10,57,636; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Lekhraj Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 1,34,38,506; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Banu; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,47,733; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jeewan Singh; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 21,99,864; Total liabilities: Rs 4,341.

Candidate name: Pappu; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 26,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

