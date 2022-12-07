Madanpur Khadar West ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.186

Ward No.186 Madanpur Khadar West (मदनपुर खाद वेस्‍ट) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South East Delhi district and Okhla Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Madanpur Khadar West went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Madanpur Khadar West corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Madanpur Khadar West ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Madanpur Khadar West was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Madanpur Khadar West candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Madanpur Khadar West ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Harinder Singh (AAP), Braham Singh (BJP), Vijay Pal (INC), Suresh Chand (IND), Rekha Chouhan (IND), Abhay Raj (JDU).

MLA and MP of Madanpur Khadar West

Amanatullah Khan of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 54. Okhla Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Madanpur Khadar West is a part.

Demographic profile of Madanpur Khadar West

According to the delimitation report, Madanpur Khadar West ward has a total population of 56,323 of which 7,091 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 12.59% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Madanpur Khadar West ward

The following areas are covered under the Madanpur Khadar West ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Aali Vihar, Dharm Pal Colony, Aali Mode T-Huts Metro Railway; Aali Village, Masjid Colony Railway Line Goss; Jagdamba Colony; Madanpur Khadar Village; Saidabad Ct. Priyanka Camp; Saidabad Ct.Madanpur; Saidabad Ct.Sarita Vihar Pocket (D); Ali Extention; Saidabad Ct.Sarita Vihar Pocket (D); Sarita Vihar Janta Flats Pkt N; Sarita Vihar Pkt E; Ali Extention.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 186. Madanpur Khadar West ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Harinder Singh; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 9,15,900; Total liabilities: Rs 4,32,550.

Candidate name: Braham Singh; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 16,23,18,748; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vijay Pal; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,64,48,675; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Rekha Chouhan; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 93,20,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Suresh Chand; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 5th Pass; Total assets: Rs 25,52,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Abhay Raj; Party: JDU; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 22,94,000; Total liabilities: Rs 8,49,028.

