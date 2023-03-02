Mahendraganj Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mahendraganj seat in Meghalaya. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Tingku N Marak (BJP), Serazul H Kharkongor (IND), Sayeedullah Nongrum (INC), Sanjay A. Sangma (NPP), Dikkanchi D Shira (TMC), Aditya Hajong (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 88% which is -3.29% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.54 Mahendraganj is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Garo Hills region and South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya. Mahendraganj is part of Tura Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Mahendraganj election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mahendraganj election result or click here for compact election results of Mahendraganj and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mahendraganj go here.

Demographic profile of Mahendraganj:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.95% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 51.96%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 55.76%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 22099 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 10,982 were male and 11,117 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mahendraganj in 2023 is 1012 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 31149 eligible electors, of which 15,488 were male, 15,661 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 25397 eligible electors, of which 12,653 were male, 12,744 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mahendraganj in 2018 was 127. In 2013, there were 16 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mahendraganj:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Dikkanchi D Shira of INC won in this seat defeating Premananda Koch of BJP by a margin of 8085 which was 28.25% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 49.95% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Dikkanchi D Shira of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Nimarson Momin of UDP by a margin of 6859 votes which was 29.71% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 50.16% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 54. Mahendraganj Assembly segment of the 2. Tura Lok Sabha constituency. Agatha K Sangma of NPP won the Tura Parliament seat defeating Dr Mukul Sangma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and NPP won the Tura Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mahendraganj:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 7 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mahendraganj:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Mahendraganj are: Tingku N Marak (BJP), Serazul H Kharkongor (IND), Sayeedullah Nongrum (INC), Sanjay A. Sangma (NPP), Dikkanchi D Shira (TMC), Aditya Hajong (IND).

Voter turnout in Mahendraganj:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.29%, while it was 91.05% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -3.29% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mahendraganj went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mahendraganj constituency:

Assembly constituency No.54. Mahendraganj comprises of the following areas of South West Garo Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 3. Mahendraganj, 4.majjerchor, 6. Kalaichar, 7. Nogorpara, 8. Kodaldowa, 13. Katuli, 14. Tewaligre and 15. Boldamgre G. S. Circles of Zikzak C.D. Block.

A total of Two Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Mahendraganj constituency, which are: Ampati, Salmanpara. This constituency shares an inter-state border with Bangladesh.

Map location of Mahendraganj:

The geographic coordinates of Mahendraganj is: 25°27’06.8"N 89°52’08.0"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mahendraganj

List of candidates contesting from Mahendraganj Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tingku N MarakParty: BJPAge: 40Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 3.7 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 70.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Serazul H KharkongorParty: INDAge: 65Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessEducation: OthersCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.9 lakhTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sayeedullah NongrumParty: INCAge: 72Gender: MaleProfession: Retd. Sr. Telecom Office Assistant GMTD BSNL, Dept. of Telecom, Govt. of IndiaEducation: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 6.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sanjay A. SangmaParty: NPPAge: 48Gender: MaleProfession: BusinessmanEducation: 8th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 9.1 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 38.6 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Dikkanchi D ShiraParty: TMCAge: 57Gender: FemaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 28.2 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 1.1 croreTotal income: Rs 76.2 lakh

Candidate name: Aditya HajongParty: INDAge: 29Gender: MaleProfession: Social WorkerEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 40351Total liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

