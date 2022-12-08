Mahesana Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Mahesana seat in Gujarat. A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Patel Mukeshkumar D (BJP), Patel Dishantbhai Dhanjibhai(Bhagat) (AAP), Vasudev Tribhovandas Parmar (BSP), Nimesh Atmaram Patel (Gunj Satya Ni Janata Party), P K Patel (INC), Snehal Ganpatbhai Vaghela (IND), Seta Mahomadjubed Ayubbhai (Jakhami) (IND), Raval Anandkumar Manilal (IND), Thakor Arjanji Mohanji (IND), Thakor Kamleshbhai Nenaji (IND), Thakor Pratapji Kadavaji (IND), Taraben Rameshbhai Makwana (IND), Parmar Devangkumar Prabhudas (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 62.1% which is -8.97% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.25 Mahesana (મહેસાણા) (Mahesana) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Gujarat region and Mahesana district of Gujarat. Mahesana is part of Mahesana Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Urban.LIVE Mahesana election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mahesana election result or click here for compact election results of Mahesana and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mahesana go here.

Demographic profile of Mahesana:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 8.01% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 1.11%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 83.61%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,80,610 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,45,198 were male and 1,35,410 female and 2 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mahesana in 2022 is 933 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,59,469 eligible electors, of which 1,34,785 were male, 1,24,684 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,16,292 eligible electors, of which 1,12,758 were male, 1,03,534 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mahesana in 2017 was 115. In 2012, there were 143 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mahesana:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Patel Nitinbhai Ratilal of BJP won in this seat defeating Patel Jivabhai Ambalal of INC by a margin of 7,137 which was 3.88% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 48.45% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Patel Nitinkumar Ratilal of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Patel Natvarlal Pitambardas of INC by a margin of 24,205 votes which was 14.82% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 55.17% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 25. Mahesana Assembly segment of the 4. Mahesana Lok Sabha constituency. Shardaben Anilbhai Patel of BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat defeating A J Patel of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mahesana Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mahesana:

A total of 13 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 34 contestants in the fray for this seat and 14 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mahesana:

Voter turnout in Mahesana:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 62.1%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.07%, while it was 75.56% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -8.97% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mahesana went to the polls in Phase 2 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, December 5, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Mahesana constituency:

Assembly constituency No.25. Mahesana comprises of the following areas of Mahesana district of Gujarat: Mahesana Taluka (Part) Villages - Taleti, Tavadiya, Chitrodipura, Dela, ucharpi, Dediyasan, Nagalpur, lakhavad, Devrasan, Rampura (Kukas), Kukas, Heduva Hanumat, Palavasana, Hebuva, Kadvasan, Kherva, Punasan, Sanganpur, mulsan, Padhariya, Dhandhusan, Gojhariya, meu, Balvantpura, Akhaj, Bhakadiya, Geratpur, Kochva, Ditasan, Dholasan, Jetalpur, Chaluva, langhnaj, Charadu, Saldi, Jamnapur, Jornang, mandali, Navi Sedhavi, Juni Sedhavi, Hadvi, Vadasma, mahesana (m), Ambaliyasan (CT).

A total of five Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Mahesana constituency, which are: Becharaji, Visnagar, Vijapur, Mansa, Kadi (SC). This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Mahesana:

The geographic coordinates of Mahesana is: 23°30’18.7"N 72°27’34.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mahesana

List of candididates contesting from Mahesana Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Patel Mukeshkumar D.

Party: BJP

Age: 57

Profession: Contractor & Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 11.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 3 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 4.9 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 6.7 crore

Total income: Rs 34.3 lakh

Candidate name: Patel Dishantbhai Dhanjibhai(Bhagat)

Party: AAP

Age: 34

Profession: Farming, Business

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 2.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 2.8 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vasudev Tribhovandas Parmar

Party: BSP

Age: 32

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 8.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 8.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Nimesh Atmaram Patel

Party: Gunj Satya Ni Janata Party

Age: 47

Profession: Farming/ Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 7.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 15.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 47.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 7.4 crore

Total income: Rs 19.6 lakh

Candidate name: P.K. Patel

Party: INC

Age: 49

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 27 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.1 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.9 crore

Total income: Rs 28.8 lakh

Candidate name: Snehal Ganpatbhai Vaghela

Party: IND

Age: 36

Profession: Private Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 26.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Seta Mahomadjubed Ayubbhai (Jakhami)

Party: IND

Age: 32

Profession: Private Service

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Raval Anandkumar Manilal

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Auto Repair Shop

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 27.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 18 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.6 lakh

Candidate name: Thakor Arjanji Mohanji

Party: IND

Age: 54

Profession: Farming, Journalist

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 4.1 lakh

Candidate name: Thakor Kamleshbhai Nenaji

Party: IND

Age: 42

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 6.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Thakor Pratapji Kadavaji

Party: IND

Age: 61

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 6.6 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 2.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Taraben Rameshbhai Makwana

Party: IND

Age: 48

Profession: Housewife

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 17.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 15 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Parmar Devangkumar Prabhudas

Party: IND

Age: 40

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

