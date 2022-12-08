Mahuva Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Mahuva seat in Gujarat. A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Gohil Shivabhai Jerambhai (BJP), Ashokbhai Mangalbhai Joliya (AAP), Dr Kanubhai V Kalsaria (INC), Nanjibhai Harasurbhai Baraiya (Nanjibhai Baraiya) (IND), Mahebubbhai Alarakhbhai Shekh (IND), Hojefa Ikbalbhai Hingora (IND), Gopalbhai Gabhabhai Joliya (IND), Alimahamad Hanifbhai Halari (IND), Solanki Arvindbhai Nathabhai (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal), Sankhat Savjibhai Bhagvanbhai (Koli Savaram Sankhat) (Vyavastha Parivartan Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 73.73% which is 9.25% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.99 Mahuva (મહુવા) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Bhavnagar district of Gujarat. Mahuva is part of Amreli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Semi-Urban.LIVE Mahuva election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mahuva election result or click here for compact election results of Mahuva and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mahuva go here.

Demographic profile of Mahuva:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 3.72% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.16%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.52%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,43,301 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,24,361 were male and 1,18,937 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mahuva in 2022 is 956 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,08,956 eligible electors, of which 1,09,066 were male, 99890 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,028 eligible electors, of which 94622 were male, 86406 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mahuva in 2017 was 29. In 2012, there were 17 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mahuva:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Makwana Raghavbhai Chondabhai of BJP won in this seat defeating Dr Kanubhai V Kalsaria of IND by a margin of 5,009 which was 3.72% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 32.8% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Makwana Bhavanaben Raghavbhai of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Bharatkumar Bhaskarrao Thakar of IND by a margin of 28,352 votes which was 23.31% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 47.28% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 99. Mahuva Assembly segment of the 14. Amreli Lok Sabha constituency. Kachhadiya Naranbhai Bhikhabhai of BJP won the Amreli Parliament seat defeating Paresh Dhanani of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Amreli Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mahuva:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 8 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mahuva:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Mahuva are: Gohil Shivabhai Jerambhai (BJP), Ashokbhai Mangalbhai Joliya (AAP), Dr Kanubhai V Kalsaria (INC), Nanjibhai Harasurbhai Baraiya (Nanjibhai Baraiya) (IND), Mahebubbhai Alarakhbhai Shekh (IND), Hojefa Ikbalbhai Hingora (IND), Gopalbhai Gabhabhai Joliya (IND), Alimahamad Hanifbhai Halari (IND), Solanki Arvindbhai Nathabhai (Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal), Sankhat Savjibhai Bhagvanbhai (Koli Savaram Sankhat) (Vyavastha Parivartan Party).

Voter turnout in Mahuva:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 73.73%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 64.48%, while it was 67.25% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is 9.25% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mahuva went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Mahuva constituency:

Assembly constituency No.99. Mahuva comprises of the following areas of Bhavnagar district of Gujarat: 1. mahuva Taluka (Part) Villages - Goras, Kinkaria, mota Asrana, Chaddika, Bambhaniya, Dudhala No.2, Sanganiya, Kumbhan, Konjali, Tared, Ratol, Kantasar, Chokva, moti Sodvadri, Nani Sodvadri, Khatsura, otha, lilvan, Nani Jagdhar, Raniwada, Ranparda, Rohisa, Boda, Bhadrod, Talgajarada, Bhanavav, Rupavati, lakhupara, Bhadra, lusadi, Gundarani, Nana Jadra, Tavida, Taredi, malvav, Katakda, Bhatakda, uncha Nicha Kotda, Dayal, Kalsar, Valavav, Sathara, Vaghnagar, Vadli, umaniyavadar, Nesvad, Haripara, Visavadar, Dundas, mota Pipalva, Kankot, Nana Pipalva, Bildi, Amrutvel, Bhanvad, mota Jadra, maliya, Naip, Nikol, Devaliya, Dudhala No.1, madhiya, Vangar, Padhiyarka, Doliya, Dudheri, Gujarda, Khared, Gadhada, mahuva (m), Katpar (CT). 2. Rajula Taluka (Part) of Amreli District Village - Rampara No-1.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Mahuva constituency, which are: Rajula, Gariadhar, Talaja. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Mahuva:

The geographic coordinates of Mahuva is: 21°07’40.1"N 71°45’57.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mahuva

List of candididates contesting from Mahuva Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Gohil Shivabhai Jerambhai

Party: BJP

Age: 64

Profession: Agriculture, Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.5 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 6.6 lakh

Candidate name: Ashokbhai Mangalbhai Joliya

Party: AAP

Age: 44

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 27.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 17.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 9.8 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.5 lakh

Candidate name: Dr. Kanubhai V. Kalsaria

Party: INC

Age: 68

Profession: Tabibi Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 14.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10.2 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.2 lakh

Candidate name: Nanjibhai Harasurbhai Baraiya (Nanjibhai Baraiya)

Party: IND

Age: 56

Profession: NA

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 25000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 25000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahebubbhai Alarakhbhai Shekh

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 42000

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hojefa Ikbalbhai Hingora

Party: IND

Age: 29

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 50000

Moveable assets: Rs 41000

Immovable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Gopalbhai Gabhabhai Joliya

Party: IND

Age: 26

Profession: Labour

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 20000

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 20000

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Alimahamad Hanifbhai Halari

Party: IND

Age: 45

Profession: Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 44.8 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 11.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.9 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 41.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 5 lakh

Candidate name: Solanki Arvindbhai Nathabhai

Party: Rashtriya Hind Ekta Dal

Age: 39

Profession: Daily Wages

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 25.9 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 13 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 92500

Immovable assets: Rs 25 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sankhat Savjibhai Bhagvanbhai (Koli Savaram Sankhat)

Party: Vyavastha Parivartan Party

Age: 52

Profession: General Store

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Literate

Total assets: Rs 2.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 65000

Immovable assets: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mahuva election result or click here for compact election results of Mahuva and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mahuva go here.

Read all the Latest News here