Mairang Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mairang seat in Meghalaya. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Shanlang Warjri (VPP), Metbah Lyngdoh (UDP), Mark Rinaldy Sawkmie (BJP), Batskhem Ryntathiang (INC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.4% which is -0.94% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.30 Mairang is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Khasi and Jaintia Hills region and Eastern West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya. Mairang is part of Shillong Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: Scheduled Tribe.

LIVE Mairang election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mairang election result or click here for compact election results of Mairang and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mairang go here.

Demographic profile of Mairang:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 0.05% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 97.04%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 60.16%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 42,398 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 20,789 were male and 21,609 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mairang in 2023 is 1039 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 34,960 eligible electors, of which 17,190 were male, 17,770 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Meghalaya Assembly elections, there were a total of 28,641 eligible electors, of which 14,132 were male, 14,509 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mairang in 2018 was 3. In 2013, there were 2 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mairang:

In the 2018 Meghalaya Assembly elections, Metbah Lyngdoh of UDP won in this seat defeating Councellor Singh Wahlang of PDF by a margin of 2,914 which was 8.98% of the total votes cast for the seat. UDP had a vote share of 33.02% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Metbah Lyngdoh of UDP emerged victorious in this seat beating Eureka F P Lyngdoh of INC by a margin of 1,616 votes which was 6.2% of the total votes polled in the constituency. UDP had a vote share of 52.68% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 30. Mairang Assembly segment of the 1. Shillong Lok Sabha constituency. Vincent H Pala of INC won the Shillong Parliament seat defeating Jemino Mawthoh of UDP.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, UDP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and INC won the Shillong Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mairang:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 3 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mairang:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections from Mairang are: Shanlang Warjri (VPP), Metbah Lyngdoh (UDP), Mark Rinaldy Sawkmie (BJP), Batskhem Ryntathiang (INC).

Voter turnout in Mairang:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Meghalaya Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.4%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.34%, while it was 91.11% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -0.94% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mairang went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Meghalaya Assembly elections 2023 on Monday, February 27, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mairang constituency:

Assembly constituency No.30. Mairang comprises of the following areas of Eastern West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya: 1. 1. Umpdem, 2. Dongki Ingding, 4. mawkarah, 5. Nongkhlaw, 9. mawnai, 11. Block Head Quarter Circle, 12. mairang, 13. laitdom, 14. Pyndengnongbri and 15. Nongthliew G. S. Circles of mairang C. D . Block and 2. mairang (TC) (Part) (excluding N. Bynther, m. Bynther & u. Bynther)

A total of Four Assembly constituencies in the state of Meghalaya border Mairang constituency, which are: Jirang, Umsning, Sohiong, Mawthadraishan. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mairang:

The geographic coordinates of Mairang is: 25°41’34.4"N 91°42’05.4"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mairang

List of candidates contesting from Mairang Assembly seat in the 2023 Meghalaya state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Shanlang WarjriParty: VPPAge: 37Gender: MaleProfession: Self EmployedEducation: GraduateCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 95595Total liabilities: Rs 9.5 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Metbah LyngdohParty: UDPAge: 53Gender: MaleProfession: Sitting MLA from 30 Mairang Assembly Constituency, Businessman, Social WorkerEducation: 10th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 146.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 44.5 croreTotal income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mark Rinaldy SawkmieParty: BJPAge: 26Gender: MaleProfession: Pharmacist.Education: Graduate ProfessionalCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 23461Total liabilities: Rs 0Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Batskhem RyntathiangParty: INCAge: 40Gender: MaleProfession: Members of District Council (MDC)Education: 12th PassCriminal cases: NoneTotal assets: Rs 5.3 croreTotal liabilities: Rs 9.2 lakhTotal income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mairang election result or click here for compact election results of Mairang and all other seats in Meghalaya. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mairang go here.

Read all the Latest News here