Majlishpur Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Majlishpur seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sujata Datta (IND), Santanu Saha (TMC), Rajib Bhattacharjee (BJP), Gopal Chandra Roy (INC), Brajalal Debnath (IND). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 90.5% which is -4.26% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.10 Majlishpur (মজলিশপুর) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and West Tripura district of Tripura. Majlishpur is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Majlishpur election result or click here for compact election results of Majlishpur and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Majlishpur go here.

Demographic profile of Majlishpur:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 18.31% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 19.86%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 48788 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 24,299 were male and 24,489 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Majlishpur in 2023 is 1008 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 45993 eligible electors, of which 23,160 were male, 22,833 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 42426 eligible electors, of which 21,473 were male, 20,953 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Majlishpur in 2018 was 179. In 2013, there were 111 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Majlishpur:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Sushanta Chowdhury of BJP won in this seat defeating Manik Dey of CPM by a margin of 3890 which was 8.69% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 51.93% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Manik Dey of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Bibekananda Choudhuri of INC by a margin of 2929 votes which was 7.21% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 52.43% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 10. Majlishpur Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Majlishpur:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 3 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Majlishpur:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Majlishpur are: Sujata Datta (IND), Santanu Saha (TMC), Rajib Bhattacharjee (BJP), Gopal Chandra Roy (INC), Brajalal Debnath (IND).

Voter turnout in Majlishpur:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 90.5%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 94.76%, while it was 96.36% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -4.26% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Majlishpur went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Majlishpur constituency:

Assembly constituency No.10. Majlishpur comprises of the following areas of West Tripura district of Tripura: Majlishpur and Purba Barjala Tehsils; and Bankimnagar mouza in Jirania Tehsil in Sadar Sub-Division.

A total of Two Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Majlishpur constituency, which are: Khayerpur, Mandaibazar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Majlishpur:

The geographic coordinates of Majlishpur is: 23°50’01.7"N 91°26’40.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Majlishpur

List of candidates contesting from Majlishpur Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Sushanta Chowdhury

Party: BJP

Age: 43

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Service

Education: Graduate Professional

Criminal cases: 1

Total assets: Rs 75.6 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 16.4 lakh

Total income: Rs 6.7 lakh

Candidate name: Sanjoy Das

Party: CPM

Age: 46

Gender: Male

Profession: PGT under Govt. Aided School

Education: Post Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 39.9 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 6.2 lakh

Candidate name: Samir Basu

Party: TMP

Age: 49

Gender: Male

Profession: Self Employed

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 2 crore

Total liabilities: Rs 99.7 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.6 lakh

Candidate name: Nirmal Majumder

Party: TMC

Age: 58

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Work / Retired Person

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 8.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 2 lakh

Total income: Rs 5.9 lakh

