For the Trinamool Congress (TMC), the newest player in Tripura, elections to the Northeastern state will not be a cakewalk. However, Sushmita Dev — who resigned from the Congress to join Mamata Banerjee’s party in 2021 — believes that the West Bengal chief minister’s governance model is TMC’s strength and will help it tide over the electoral battle.

Dev, who has been given the responsibility of Tripura for the February 16 elections, spoke exclusively to News18 about seat sharing, possible alliances, and the TMC’s chances in the state where the party will launch its manifesto on Sunday.

Edited excerpts:

What’s the feeling on the ground?

We have been here for almost a year-and-a-half but the journey has not been easy. We could not even open our office till June 2022 because of the violence that unfolded against us. In the municipal polls, our candidates were beaten up and could not even step out to cast their own vote, yet the people of Tripura stood by us. Congress-Left were nowhere on the ground and TMC was fighting BJP head-on so people of Tripura know the reality. I believe we have the right narrative and if voters can reach the booths, TMC will have all their blessings. You can’t operate in Tripura if you don’t have ‘josh’, you have to be really courageous to go out and campaign, given the current situation in the state.

Why have you put candidates in only 28 seats?

We were crystal clear in the internal discussions that we will not put up candidates just for the sake of it. We will name candidates for seats where we have a robust organisation. The process of election is such that everybody wants a ticket but we don’t want to fight for the sake of fighting. We know 28 is not a magic number — we have just put up candidates where we have a good chance to win.

There is a seat-sharing understanding in Tripura between the Congress and Left. Why did TMC not go for alliance talks?

Let’s look at it this way. TMC repeatedly said its primary goal is to defeat BJP. If you see the Congress-Left seat sharing, there is confusion and misrepresentation. They tried to show that they are tying up with Tipra Motha but it never happened. Tipra Motha has put up candidates in 42 seats so clearly there is no understanding. However, it is interesting to see that Motha has not propped up any candidate against CPI(M)’s Jiten Choudhury and neither have they announced a candidate in Agartala City.

We don’t know the type of understanding they have but we kept our doors open till the end. However, if the other party does not want an alliance, just like in Goa, there is no way for us to go back. To enter a seat-sharing understanding, one needs to ask if the alliance will work on the ground or not. Since we did not have talks with anyone, we put up our candidates and our sole aim is to defeat the BJP now.

Ex-CM Manik Sarkar told us that by contesting in Tripura, TMC is helping the BJP. Tipra Motha founder Pradyot Bikram Manikya also says you have no chance in the state. What do you feel?

Every party has the democratic right to contest elections and only time will tell whether or not the TMC had the strength to fight elections. The narrative that someone doesn’t have a chance or should not be in the fray is not right.

The TMC has never entered non-BJP states. In Meghalaya, Assam, and Goa, the BJP emerged stronger since other parties were weak. In Goa, some people voted for Congress but then eight of its MLAs shifted to BJP. So please make an objective analysis.

I have a counter question for Tipra Motha. Apart from 20 Scheduled Tribe (ST) seats, it has put up candidates in over 22 seats. Most tribal voters are not with BJP so won’t non-BJP votes go to Tipra Motha even in areas where they can’t win? I think it is unfair to ask why TMC is in the field.

Do you think the momentum with which TMC started in 2021 has slowed down?

Wherever we have expanded, we have projected the leaders of the state. You cannot expect senior leaders from Kolkata like Abhishek Banerjee to come to Tripura and hold the fort. We depended on local leaders. Why do people say we lost tempo? TMC was on the ground for every issue. It’s only TMC that can fight BJP. The narrative set by our opposition will not work.

Don’t you think TMC is laying more emphasis on Meghalaya compared to Tripura?

Back in 2021, we started the campaign ‘Tripurat Jonyo TMC’ (TMC for Tripura). We went out and spoke to people to prepare a manifesto. However, we were attacked — my car was broken, I was manhandled, our workers were beaten up and houses were burnt. There is a huge difference between the political atmospheres of Tripura and Meghalaya.

Our manifesto will be released tomorrow. I think the advantage for TMC is Mamata Banerjee’s good governance in Bengal. It’s not right to draw comparisons between Tripura and Meghalaya. Since there is demand for Tipraland, which is a sensitive issue, the top brass has to oversee everything and then decide.

What is your take on Tipraland?

In a democracy, any party can put forth a demand. It’s a demand for a separate state and anybody who supports it needs to give so in writing. So far, not a single party has given such an assurance. For a separate state, a bill will have to be introduced which has to be then ratified by the assembly. The people of Tripura will decide their fate. For us to step in and say this is right or wrong is nothing but a political gimmick and we don’t believe in such gimmicks.

Any post-poll alliance with Tipra Motha?

We can’t speculate on what happens after the elections. We will do everything to keep BJP out, that is for sure.

How do you rate Tipra Motha?

The CPM was strong in Scheduled Tribe seats and is contesting most of those. Then there is IPFT which also has tribal votes as well as Tipra Motha. TMC has also put up candidates for six SC seats and four ST seats. To say that Motha will have a walkover is going too far. There is a huge overlap between the votes of the Left and Tipra Motha. I believe it’s a tricky election in Tripura.

How do you rate the Congress-Left seat-sharing understanding?

It’s not an alliance, it is seat sharing. They have given a national party like the Congress only 13 seats. Just like Goa, one needs to see how many people actually remain in Congress after the results. You have seen what happened to this alliance in the Bengal elections. They got a zero.

What is the real election issue? Do you think it has been blurred due to talks only about alliances?

There is huge unemployment. The BJP’s promise of people getting jobs after just making a missed call has been exposed. The health sector is in shambles and people don’t have access to basic needs like drinking water at their homes. I think these are the main issues.

Demand for Greater Tipraland will also be an issue. The tribal population is less but it covers more than 50 per cent of the state’s area. I do believe TMC brings a new option to the people of Tripura.

What mantra will you take from Mamata Banerjee?

Mamata Banerjee is a big brand. The people of Tripura know the kind of work she has done in Bengal. A lot of things will change after she steps in here. I think Mamata di and Abhishek Banerjee will showcase the good governance model to people and that’s our strength.

