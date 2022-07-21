CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Mamata's Plans To Remain Bengal CM By Creating A Legislative Council Will Hit

Edited By:

News18.com

Last Updated: July 21, 2022, 14:07 IST

West Bengal, India

On July 6, the West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution that favours the creation of a state legislative council.

On July 6, the West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution that favours the creation of a state legislative council. The opposition says that this council can help CM Mamata Banerjee become a member of the assembly in the absence of a by-election. Mamata Banerjee lost the recently-held assembly election against the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari from the Nandigram constituency. The six-month time limit for Mamata Banerjee ends in October.

first published:July 07, 2021, 17:54 IST
last updated:July 21, 2022, 14:07 IST