Mamata's Plans To Remain Bengal CM By Creating A Legislative Council Will Hit

On July 6, the West Bengal Assembly passed a resolution that favours the creation of a state legislative council. The opposition says that this council can help CM Mamata Banerjee become a member of the assembly in the absence of a by-election. Mamata Banerjee lost the recently-held assembly election against the BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari from the Nandigram constituency. The six-month time limit for Mamata Banerjee ends in October.

