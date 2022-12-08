Manali Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Manali seat in Himachal Pradesh. A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Govind Singh Thakur (BJP), Anurag Prarthi (AAP), Tara Chand (BSP), Bhuvneshwar Gaur (INC), Mahinder Singh (IND), Amar Chand (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 79.48% which is -0.56% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.22 Manali (मनाली) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Himachal region and Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. Manali is part of Mandi Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General .LIVE Manali election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Manali election result or click here for compact election results of Manali and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Manali go here.

Demographic profile of Manali:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 20.72% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 8.12%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 79.4%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 74903 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 37458 were male and 37232 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manali in 2022 is 994 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 66452 eligible electors, of which 33837 were male, 32615 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 60818 eligible electors, of which 31238 were male, 29580 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manali in 2017 was 114. In 2012, there were 142 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Manali:

In the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, Govind Singh Thakur of BJP won in this seat defeating Hari Chand Sharma of INC by a margin of 3,005 which was 5.66% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 50.73% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Govind Singh Thakur of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Bhuvneshwar Gaur of INC by a margin of 3,198 votes which was 6.53% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 36.02% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 22. Manali Assembly segment of the 2. Mandi Lok Sabha constituency. Ram Swaroop Sharma of BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat defeating Aashray Sharma of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Mandi Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Manali:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 4 contestants in the fray for this seat and 6 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Manali:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections from Manali are: Govind Singh Thakur (BJP), Anurag Prarthi (AAP), Tara Chand (BSP), Bhuvneshwar Gaur (INC), Mahinder Singh (IND), Amar Chand (Rashtriya Devbhumi Party).

Voter turnout in Manali:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 79.48%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.04%, while it was 80.64% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -0.56% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Manali went to the polls in Phase Phase 1 of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Manali constituency:

Assembly constituency No.22. Manali comprises of the following areas of Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh: Manali Tehsil; KC Raison, PCs Bastori, Sari, Jindore & Banogi of lagsari KC of Kullu Tehsil.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Himachal Pradesh border Manali constituency, which are: Baijnath, Lahaul and Spiti, Kullu. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Manali:

The geographic coordinates of Manali is: 32°12’02.9"N 77°10’02.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Manali

List of candididates contesting from Manali Assembly seat in the 2022 Himachal Pradesh state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Govind Singh Thakur

Party: BJP

Age: 54

Profession: Agriculturist, Presently sitting MLA of Manali Constituency

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 36.7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Total income: Rs 57.9 lakh

Candidate name: Anurag Prarthi

Party: AAP

Age: 51

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3.7 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.6 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 23.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3.5 crore

Total income: Rs 8.2 lakh

Candidate name: Tara Chand

Party: BSP

Age: 57

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 20 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 65000

Immovable assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bhuvneshwar Gaur

Party: INC

Age: 48

Profession: Agriculturist

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 24.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 23.7 crore

Total income: Rs 7.3 lakh

Candidate name: Mahinder Singh

Party: IND

Age: 46

Profession: Agriculturist, Lawyer

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 88.2 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 35.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 3 crore

Total income: Rs 7.5 lakh

Candidate name: Amar Chand

Party: Rashtriya Devbhumi Party

Age: 43

Profession: Agriculturist, Horticulturist, Adventure, Hospitality

Number of criminal cases: 1

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 9.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 97.9 lakh

Total income: Rs 3.3 lakh

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Manali election result or click here for compact election results of Manali and all other seats in Himachal Pradesh. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Manali go here.

Read all the Latest News here