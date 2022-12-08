Manavadar Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Manavadar seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Jawaharbhai Pethaljibhai Chavda (BJP), Karshan Parbat Bhadarka (Bapu) (AAP), Muchhadiya Devdanbhai Kanabhai (BSP), Arvindbhai Jinabhai Ladani (INC), Mahesh Parmar (IND), Rathod Bhavinkumar Shantilal (IND), Karangiya Parbatbhai Bhayabhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 61.16% which is -4.74% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.85 Manavadar (માણાવદર) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Junagadh district of Gujarat. Manavadar is part of Porbandar Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: General Rural.LIVE Manavadar election result

Demographic profile of Manavadar:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 12.44% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.36%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 75.8%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,48,514 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,29,517 were male and 1,18,997 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Manavadar in 2022 is 919 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,34,814 eligible electors, of which 1,23,171 were male, 1,11,643 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,17,644 eligible electors, of which 1,15,195 were male, 1,02,449 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Manavadar in 2017 was 180. In 2012, there were 337 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Manavadar:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Chavda Jawaharbhai Pethaljibhai of INC won in this seat defeating Nitinkumar (Tinubhai) Valjibhai Fadadu of BJP by a margin of 29,763 which was 19.29% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 56.91% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chavda Jawaharbhai Pethalajibhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Ratibhai Gordhanbhai Sureja of BJP by a margin of 4,402 votes which was 2.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.81% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 85. Manavadar Assembly segment of the 11. Porbandar Lok Sabha constituency. Rameshbhai Lavjibhai Dhaduk of BJP won the Porbandar Parliament seat defeating Lalit Vasoya of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Porbandar Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Manavadar:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 9 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Manavadar:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Manavadar are: Jawaharbhai Pethaljibhai Chavda (BJP), Karshan Parbat Bhadarka (Bapu) (AAP), Muchhadiya Devdanbhai Kanabhai (BSP), Arvindbhai Jinabhai Ladani (INC), Mahesh Parmar (IND), Rathod Bhavinkumar Shantilal (IND), Karangiya Parbatbhai Bhayabhai (IND).

Voter turnout in Manavadar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 61.16%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 65.9%, while it was 73.12% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.74% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Manavadar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Manavadar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.85. Manavadar comprises of the following areas of Junagadh district of Gujarat: 1. Manavadar Taluka. 2. Vanthali Taluka. 3. mendarda Taluka - entire taluka except village - lakadveri nes.

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Manavadar constituency, which are: Kutiyana, Dhoraji, Junagadh, Visavadar, Talala, Mangrol, Keshod. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Manavadar:

The geographic coordinates of Manavadar is: 21°26’56.8"N 70°16’23.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Manavadar

List of candididates contesting from Manavadar Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Jawaharbhai Pethaljibhai Chavda

Party: BJP

Age: 58

Profession: MLA Manavadar, Farming and Business

Number of criminal cases: 2

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 130.2 crore

Liabilities: Rs 9.1 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 25.5 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 104.7 crore

Total income: Rs 1.2 crore

Candidate name: Karshan Parbat Bhadarka (Bapu)

Party: AAP

Age: 46

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 5.9 crore

Liabilities: Rs 2.4 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 71.6 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 5.2 crore

Total income: Rs 53.3 lakh

Candidate name: Muchhadiya Devdanbhai Kanabhai

Party: BSP

Age: 47

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 11.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 1.2 lakh

Candidate name: Arvindbhai Jinabhai Ladani

Party: INC

Age: 60

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 96.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.4 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 95 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Mahesh Parmar

Party: IND

Age: 34

Profession: Labor

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rathod Bhavinkumar Shantilal

Party: IND

Age: 33

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 3

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 3.1 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 2.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Karangiya Parbatbhai Bhayabhai

Party: IND

Age: 53

Profession: Farming & Ex Army (Retired Captain)

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.4 crore

Liabilities: Rs 6 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 10.7 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 2.8 lakh

