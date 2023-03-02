Mandaibazar Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates and Highlights: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates and highlights of Mandaibazar seat in Tripura. A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat: Sushanta Chowdhury (BJP), Sanjoy Das (CPM), Samir Basu (TMP), Nirmal Majumder (TMC). In the 2023 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 88.61% which is -2.52% compared to the 2018 elections.

Constituency No.11 Mandaibazar (মান্দাইবাজার) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in West region and West Tripura district of Tripura. Mandaibazar is part of Tripura West Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. The reservation status of this seat is: General .

LIVE Mandaibazar election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mandaibazar election result or click here for compact election results of Mandaibazar and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mandaibazar go here.

Demographic profile of Mandaibazar:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 6.44% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 74.73%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 78.89%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 47389 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 23,635 were male and 23,754 female and 0 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mandaibazar in 2023 is 1005 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2018 Assembly polls, there were a total of 44578 eligible electors, of which 22,454 were male, 22,124 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2013 Tripura Assembly elections, there were a total of 41262 eligible electors, of which 20,741 were male, 20,521 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mandaibazar in 2018 was 171. In 2013, there were 105 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mandaibazar:

In the 2018 Tripura Assembly elections, Dhirendra Debbarma of IPFT won in this seat defeating Monoranjan Debbarma of CPM by a margin of 5864 which was 14.09% of the total votes cast for the seat. IPFT had a vote share of 51.39% in 2018 in this seat.

In 2013, Monoranjan Debbarma of CPM emerged victorious in this seat beating Jagadish Debbarma of INPT by a margin of 1825 votes which was 4.77% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 50.35% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 11. Mandaibazar Assembly segment of the 1. Tripura West Lok Sabha constituency. Pratima Bhoumik of BJP won the Tripura West Parliament seat defeating Subal Bhowmik of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, CPM got the most votes in this Assembly segment and CPM won the Tripura West Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mandaibazar:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2023 elections from this seat. In 2018, there were 5 contestants in the fray for this seat and 4 in the 2013 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mandaibazar:

The candidates contesting in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections from Mandaibazar are: Sushanta Chowdhury (BJP), Sanjoy Das (CPM), Samir Basu (TMP), Nirmal Majumder (TMC).

Voter turnout in Mandaibazar:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2023 Tripura Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 88.61%. In 2018 this seat registered a turnout of 91.13%, while it was 93.06% in 2013. The estimated turnout in 2023 is -2.52% compared to the 2018 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mandaibazar went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tripura Assembly elections 2023 on Thursday, February 16, 2023 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2023.

Extent of Mandaibazar constituency:

Assembly constituency No.11. Mandaibazar comprises of the following areas of West Tripura district of Tripura: Mandainagar, Laxmipur and Shivnagar Tehsils; Jirania mouza in Jirania Tehsil; and Patnipara, Kathirambari, Khengrai, Harbhang and Ashigarh mouzas in Patnipara Tehsil in Sadar Sub-Division

A total of Eight Assembly constituencies in the state of Tripura border Mandaibazar constituency, which are: Simna, Mohanpur, Khayerpur, Majlishpur, Takarjala, Ramchandraghat, Kalyanpur-Pramodenagar, Teliamura. This constituency shares an inter-state border with .

Map location of Mandaibazar:

The geographic coordinates of Mandaibazar is: 23°52’13.1"N 91°27’04.3"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mandaibazar

List of candidates contesting from Mandaibazar Assembly seat in the 2023 Tripura state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Tarit Debbarma

Party: BJP

Age: 51

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 51.5 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Swapna Debbarma

Party: TMP

Age: 49

Gender: Female

Profession: House Wife

Education: 10th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 9.7 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 1.5 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Radhacharan Debbarma

Party: CPM

Age: 60

Gender: Male

Profession: Social Worker

Education: Graduate

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 47.3 lakh

Total liabilities: Rs 4 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Hiramuni Debbarma

Party: IND

Age: 41

Gender: Male

Profession: Day Labour

Education: 8th Pass

Criminal cases: None

Total assets: Rs 700

Total liabilities: Rs 0

Total income: Rs 0

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mandaibazar election result or click here for compact election results of Mandaibazar and all other seats in Tripura. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mandaibazar go here.

Read all the Latest News here