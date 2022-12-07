Mandawali ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.199

Ward No.199 Mandawali (मंडावली) is a reserved for Women ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the East Delhi district and Patparganj Assembly constituency and East Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Mandawali went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Mandawali corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Mandawali ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Mandawali was part of the old of East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mandawali candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Mandawali ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Reena Tomar (AAP), Shashi Chandna (BJP), Usha Chaudhary (INC), Farzana Akhtar (IND), Jyoti Bala (IND), Neelam Jha (IND).

MLA and MP of Mandawali

Manish Sisodia of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 57. Patparganj Assembly constituency and Gautam Gambhir of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the East Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Mandawali is a part.

Demographic profile of Mandawali

According to the delimitation report, Mandawali ward has a total population of 49,753 of which 6,804 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 13.68% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Mandawali ward

The following areas are covered under the Mandawali ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Mandawali Village:-Chander Vihar; Mandawali Village:-Indira Colony, Mandawali Village:-Mandawali Village; Mandawali Village:-Mandawali Village Unchepar, C-Block; “Mandawali Village:-Mandawali Village, Mandawali Village:-Mandawali Village Unchepar, C-Block, Mandawali Village: -Railway Colony, Mandawali Village: -School Block North Near Mandawali, Mandawali Village:-Shanti Mohalla;" Mandawali Village:-School Block Mandawali.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 199. Mandawali ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Reena Tomar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,47,12,500; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shashi Chandna; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 5,68,08,799; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Usha Chaudhary; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 6,94,14,083; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Farzana Akhtar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 5,80,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Jyoti Bala; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 21,69,591; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Neelam Jha; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Illiterate; Total assets: Rs 16,38,409; Total liabilities: Rs 11,00,000.

