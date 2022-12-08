Mandvi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election result updates of Mandvi seat in Gujarat. A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Kunvarjibhai Narsinhbhai Halpati (BJP), Saynaben Rustambhai Gamit (AAP), Bachubhai Gumanbhai Chaudhari (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Ashokbhai Chhotubhai Chaudhary (BSP), Anandbhai Mohanbhai Chaudhari (INC), Sureshkumar Jivanbhai Gamit (IND), Chaudhari Pradipbhai Thagabhai (IND). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 76.22% which is -4.23% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.157 Mandvi (માંડવી) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South Gujarat region and Surat district of Gujarat. Mandvi is part of Bardoli Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe Semi-Urban.LIVE Mandvi election result

Demographic profile of Mandvi:

This Scheduled Tribes Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 2.37% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 78.69%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 85.53%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,46,866 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,21,139 were male and 1,25,726 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mandvi in 2022 is 1038 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,26,028 eligible electors, of which 1,12,049 were male, 1,13,979 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,09,349 eligible electors, of which 1,04,296 were male, 1,05,052 female and 1 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mandvi in 2017 was 73. In 2012, there were 50 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mandvi:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Chaudhari Anandbhai Mohanbhai of INC won in this seat defeating Pravinbhai Merjibhai Chaudhari of BJP by a margin of 50,776 which was 27.95% of the total votes cast for the seat. INC had a vote share of 52.8% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Vasava Parbhubhai Nagarbhai of INC emerged victorious in this seat beating Vasava Hemalataben Maheshbhai of BJP by a margin of 24,394 votes which was 14.59% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 49.81% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most number of votes in the 157. Mandvi Assembly segment of the 23. Bardoli Lok Sabha constituency. Parbhubhai Nagarbhai Vasava of BJP won the Bardoli Parliament seat defeating Chaudhari Dr Tusharbhai Amarsinhbhai of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, INC got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Bardoli Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mandvi:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 6 contestants in the fray for this seat and 7 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mandvi:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections from Mandvi are: Kunvarjibhai Narsinhbhai Halpati (BJP), Saynaben Rustambhai Gamit (AAP), Bachubhai Gumanbhai Chaudhari (Bhartiya Tribal Party), Ashokbhai Chhotubhai Chaudhary (BSP), Anandbhai Mohanbhai Chaudhari (INC), Sureshkumar Jivanbhai Gamit (IND), Chaudhari Pradipbhai Thagabhai (IND).

Voter turnout in Mandvi:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 76.22%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 80.45%, while it was 80.03% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -4.23% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mandvi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Mandvi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.157. Mandvi comprises of the following areas of Surat district of Gujarat: 1. Mandvi Taluka. 2. Songadh Taluka (Part) Villages - Sadadkuva, Samarkuva, Amaldi, Singalvan, Ajvar, otatokarva, Borda, Jhari Amba, Gundi, Vajpur, Satkashi, Kuilivel, Amalpada, Bavli, Serulla, limbi, Sar Jamli, Nindvada, Bhatvada, Khervada, Junai, Ghasiya medha, Sisor, Panch Pipla, Bhanpur, Jamapur, Vekur, Bori Savar, Vadda P Bhensrot, Singal Khanch, Bundha, Silatvel, Patharda, Vadi Bhensrot, Singpur, Vaghnera, Dhajamba, Veljhar, Chikhli Bhensrot, Vajharda, Bedvan P Bhensrot, ukhalda, Jhadpati, Galkhadi, Pipalkuva, moti Khervan, Nani Khervan, Ghoda, Bhurivel, Bhimpura, Vagda, Gunsada, Dumda, Amlipada, Kelai, Kavla, Amli, Bedi, Agasvan, Nishana, Achhalva, Bedvan Khadka, Kikakui, mandal, Chakalia, ukai (CT).

A total of seven Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Mandvi constituency, which are: Kamrej, Mangrol, Dediyapada, Nizar, Vyara, Mahuva, Bardoli. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Mandvi:

The geographic coordinates of Mandvi is: 21°17’23.6"N 73°28’15.2"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mandvi

List of candididates contesting from Mandvi Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Kunvarjibhai Narsinhbhai Halpati

Party: BJP

Age: 55

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 1.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 27.5 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 66.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 41.6 lakh

Total income: Rs 8.5 lakh

Candidate name: Saynaben Rustambhai Gamit

Party: AAP

Age: 36

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 90000

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Bachubhai Gumanbhai Chaudhari

Party: Bhartiya Tribal Party

Age: 48

Profession: Labour Work

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.7 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 65000

Immovable assets: Rs 1 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Ashokbhai Chhotubhai Chaudhary

Party: BSP

Age: 58

Profession: Retired

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 1.6 crore

Liabilities: Rs 30 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 35.4 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Total income: Rs 31.5 lakh

Candidate name: Anandbhai Mohanbhai Chaudhari

Party: INC

Age: 51

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Others

Total assets: Rs 61.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 16.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 45 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sureshkumar Jivanbhai Gamit

Party: IND

Age: 41

Profession: Pvt.Job

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 11.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 1.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 1 lakh

Candidate name: Chaudhari Pradipbhai Thagabhai

Party: IND

Age: 51

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 10.2 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 4.2 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 6 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

