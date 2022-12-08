Mandvi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

Live election result updates of Mandvi seat in Gujarat. A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat: Aniruddha Bhailal Dave (BJP), Kailasdan K Gadhvi (AAP), Advocate Mahamadiqbal Manjaliya (All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen), Kishorbhai Dheda (BSP), Rajendrasinh A Jadeja (INC), Sameja Abdulkarim Amad (IND), Sangar Shivji Budhiya (IND), Vachhiya Lakhmir Rabari (Praja Vijay Paksh). In the 2022 elections, this seat recorded a voter turnout of 65.37% which is -5.79% compared to the 2017 elections.

Constituency No.2 Mandvi (માંડવી) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Saurashtra region and Kachchh district of Gujarat. Mandvi is part of Kachchh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Caste Rural.LIVE Mandvi election result

Refer to the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Mandvi election result or click here for compact election results of Mandvi and all other seats in Gujarat. For detailed election results including present, past and historical electoral data of Mandvi go here.

Demographic profile of Mandvi:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.8% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 5.29%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.59%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,57,422 eligible electors in the constituency, of which 1,32,001 were male and 1,25,420 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Mandvi in 2022 is 950 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 2,25,037 eligible electors, of which 1,16,611 were male, 1,08,426 female and 0 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Gujarat Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,93,772 eligible electors, of which 1,00,856 were male, 92916 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Mandvi in 2017 was 135. In 2012, there were 70 service voters registered in the constituency.

Past winners / MLAs of Mandvi:

In the 2017 Gujarat Assembly elections, Jadeja Virendrasinh Bahadursinh of BJP won in this seat defeating Gohil Shaktisinhji Harichandrasinhji of INC by a margin of 9,046 which was 5.65% of the total votes cast for the seat. BJP had a vote share of 49.34% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Chheda Tarachand Jagashi of BJP emerged victorious in this seat beating Parmar Kishorsinh Rajendrasinh of INC by a margin of 8,506 votes which was 6.1% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 44.44% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most number of votes in the 2. Mandvi Assembly segment of the 1. Kachchh Lok Sabha constituency. Chavda Vinod Lakhamshi of BJP won the Kachchh Parliament seat defeating Naresh Naranbhai Maheshwari of INC.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and BJP won the Kachchh Parliament seat.

Number of contestants in Mandvi:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 17 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 Assembly polls.

Contesting candidates in Mandvi:

Voter turnout in Mandvi:

According to Election Commission of India data, in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 65.37%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 71.16%, while it was 72.07% in 2012. The estimated turnout in 2022 is -5.79% compared to the 2017 turnout.

Poll dates:

Mandvi went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Gujarat Assembly elections 2022 on Thursday, December 1, 2022 The counting of votes is on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Extent of Mandvi constituency:

Assembly constituency No.2. Mandvi comprises of the following areas of Kachchh district of Gujarat: 1. Mandvi Taluka. 2. mundra Taluka.

A total of three Assembly constituencies in the state of Gujarat border Mandvi constituency, which are: Abdasa, Bhuj, Anjar. This constituency shares an inter-state border with no other state.

Map location of Mandvi:

The geographic coordinates of Mandvi is: 22°58’05.5"N 69°11’54.6"E. Click here to view the location on Google Maps.

Education, criminal cases, assets and liabilities of candidates contesting from Mandvi

List of candididates contesting from Mandvi Assembly seat in the 2022 Gujarat state Assembly elections and their election affidavit data, as collated and analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR):Candidate name: Aniruddha Bhailal Dave

Party: BJP

Age: 54

Profession: Lawyer And Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Post Graduate

Total assets: Rs 9.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 59.9 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 5.7 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 3.3 crore

Total income: Rs 27.6 lakh

Candidate name: Kailasdan K. Gadhvi

Party: AAP

Age: 52

Profession: Chartered Accountant

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate

Total assets: Rs 10.1 crore

Liabilities: Rs 4.6 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 4.3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 5.8 crore

Total income: Rs 16.1 lakh

Candidate name: Advocate Mahamadiqbal Manjaliya

Party: All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen

Age: 41

Profession: Advocate

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: Graduate Professional

Total assets: Rs 57.1 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 15.3 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 12.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 45 lakh

Total income: Rs 3 lakh

Candidate name: Kishorbhai Dheda

Party: BSP

Age: 40

Profession: Vegetable Business

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 10th Pass

Total assets: Rs 7.4 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.1 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.3 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Rajendrasinh A. Jadeja

Party: INC

Age: 50

Profession: Transport Business And Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 12th Pass

Total assets: Rs 3.8 crore

Liabilities: Rs 1.2 crore

Moveable assets: Rs 3 crore

Immovable assets: Rs 88 lakh

Total income: Rs 17.4 lakh

Candidate name: Sameja Abdulkarim Amad

Party: IND

Age: 47

Profession: Driving

Number of criminal cases: 4

Education: 8th Pass

Total assets: Rs 16.3 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 6.3 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 10 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Sangar Shivji Budhiya

Party: IND

Age: 55

Profession: Agriculture

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 1.3 crore

Liabilities: Rs 7 lakh

Moveable assets: Rs 4.8 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 1.2 crore

Total income: Rs 0

Candidate name: Vachhiya Lakhmir Rabari

Party: Praja Vijay Paksh

Age: 42

Profession: Farming

Number of criminal cases: 0

Education: 5th Pass

Total assets: Rs 14.5 lakh

Liabilities: Rs 0

Moveable assets: Rs 2.5 lakh

Immovable assets: Rs 12 lakh

Total income: Rs 0

