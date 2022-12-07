Manglapuri Ward LIVE Results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.119

Ward No.119 Manglapuri (मंगलापुरी) is a reserved for General ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the South West Delhi district and Dwarka Assembly constituency and West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Manglapuri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Manglapuri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Manglapuri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Manglapuri was part of the old of South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Manglapuri candidates 2022

There are a total of 6 contestants in the fray from Manglapuri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Narender Kumar (AAP), Vijay Veer Solanki (BJP), Pardeep Kumar (BSP), Joginder Kishore (INC), Suresh Kumar (IND), Kunwar Anand Singh (NCP).

MLA and MP of Manglapuri

Vinay Mishra of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 33. Dwarka Assembly constituency and Parvesh Sahib Singh of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Manglapuri is a part.

Demographic profile of Manglapuri

According to the delimitation report, Manglapuri ward has a total population of 68,160 of which 10,348 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 15.18% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Manglapuri ward

The following areas are covered under the Manglapuri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Mangla Puri, Mangla Puri Phase I; Mangla Puri, Mangla Puri Village; Mangla Puri, Mangla Puri Block-A, Mangla Puri, Nasir Pur And Mangla Puri, Megna Nurseery Nasir Purrroad, Jughi Basti, Mangla Puri, Shah Nagar; “Mangla Puri, Mahavir Enclave, Block- F, D;" Mangla Puri, Capital Appartment,; Mangla Puri, Dda Expendable Flat Pkt 10 Phase I Nasir Pur; Mangla Puri, Dda Flat Nasir Pur Pkt 9; Mangla Puri, Dda Janta Flat, Dda Sfs Flat Pkt-6/3; “Mangla Puri, Dda Janta Flat, Dda Sfs Flat Pkt-6/3, Mangla Puri, Nishkam Appartmant, Mangla Puri, Pragati Kunj, Sagarpur, Indra Park;" Mangla Puri, Eil Appartment; Mangla Puri, Harijan Basti Nasir Pur; Mangla Puri, Ideal Appartman Block A To D; Mangla Puri, Kailash Puri; Mangla Puri, Krishan Kunj, Block A, B; Mangla Puri, Kumudi Appartment; Mangla Puri, Mangla Puri Village; Mangla Puri, N.C.E.R.T Flat; Mangla Puri, Nasir Pur And Mangla Puri, Megna Nurseery Nasir Purrroad, Jughi Basti; Mangla Puri, Naveen Kunj; Mangla Puri, Pink Appartment; Mangla Puri, Rajiv Gandhi J J Camp; Mangla Puri, Sampuran Kunj,; Mangla Puri, Sarai Sohal Village; Mangla Puri, Sunrise Appartment; Sagar Pur, Geetanjali Park; West Sagar Pur, Jagdamba Vihar; West Sagar Pur, Shiv Puri.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 119. Manglapuri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Narender Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 3,76,47,477; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Vijay Veer Solanki; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Graduate; Total assets: Rs 8,54,36,876; Total liabilities: Rs 11,30,000.

Candidate name: Pradeep Kumar; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 57,57,253; Total liabilities: Rs 3,85,460.

Candidate name: Joginder Kishore; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,46,20,877; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Suresh Kumar; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,70,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Kunwar Anand Singh; Party: NCP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: Post Graduate; Total assets: Rs 61,37,248; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

