Mangol Puri ward LIVE results: Leading, Trailing, Won, Lost in Ward No.42

Ward No.42 Mangol Puri (मंगोलपुरी) is a reserved for Scheduled Castes ward in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). It is part of the North West Delhi district and Sultanpur Majra Assembly constituency and North West Delhi Lok Sabha constituency of Delhi.

Date of poll and results

Mangol Puri went to the polls on Sunday, December 4, 2022 and the counting of votes for the MCD 2022 elections is being held on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 to elect the new Mangol Puri corporator. Click here for the live updating results of Mangol Puri ward and follow this link for the full MCD 2022 election results.

Merger and delimitation

These are the first Municipal Corporation of Delhi elections post the merger of the three erstwhile corporations: North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and the accompanying delimitation of wards. There are a total of 250 wards that went to the polls in the 2022 elections. Mangol Puri was part of the old of North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Mangol Puri candidates 2022

There are a total of 5 contestants in the fray from Mangol Puri ward in these elections. List of all candidates contesting from this ward: Rajesh Kumar (AAP), Shashi Kapoor (BJP), Hemant Gangwal (BSP), Deepak Kumar (INC), Kamal (IND).

MLA and MP of Mangol Puri

Mukesh Ahlawat of AAP is the Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of 10. Sultanpur Majra Assembly constituency and Hans Raj Hans of BJP is the Member of Parliament (MP) from the North West Delhi Lok Sabha seat of which Mangol Puri is a part.

Demographic profile of Mangol Puri

According to the delimitation report, Mangol Puri ward has a total population of 68,404 of which 26,576 belong to the Scheduled Castes which is about 38.85% of the total population of the ward.

Extent of Mangol Puri ward

The following areas are covered under the Mangol Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi: Sultanpur Majra Ct, Block P1, P2, P-3, P-4, T- Huts; Sultanpur Majra Ct, Block P1, P2, P-3, P-4, T- Huts; Mangol Puri North, Block H; Mangol Puri North, Block I; Mangol Puri North, Block J, T Huts; Mangol Puri North, Block Y; Sultanpur Majra Ct, Block P1, P2, P-3, P-4, T- Huts.

Criminal cases and assets of candidates

Election affidavit details of candidates contesting from 42. Mangol Puri ward of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) elections 2022 as analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR):

Candidate name: Rajesh Kumar; Party: AAP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 12th Pass; Total assets: Rs 52,77,735; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Shashi Kapoor; Party: BJP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 1,37,09,000; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

Candidate name: Hemant Gangwal; Party: BSP; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 74,54,680; Total liabilities: Rs 4,82,530.

Candidate name: Deepak Kumar; Party: INC; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 8th Pass; Total assets: Rs 9,60,200; Total liabilities: Rs 1,26,000.

Candidate name: Kamal; Party: IND; Number of criminal cases: 0; Education: 10th Pass; Total assets: Rs 2,26,290; Total liabilities: Rs 0.

